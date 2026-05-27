Apple Updates Trade-In Values for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

Apple today updated its U.S. trade-in estimates, raising values for most current iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models while reducing several Android offers.



The headline iPhone trade-in figure rises from $685 to $695, with every iPhone 16 model gaining value:



iPhone 16 Pro Max : $685 to $695

: $685 to $695 iPhone 16 Pro : $550 to $560

: $550 to $560 iPhone 16 Plus : $455 to $465

: $455 to $465 iPhone 16: $435 to $460

Every current ‌iPad‌ also gains value, with the headline range shifting from $40 to $670 up to $45 to $690:



iPad Pro : $670 to $690

: $670 to $690 iPad Air : $445 to $460

: $445 to $460 iPad : $220 to $235

: $220 to $235 iPad mini: $250 to $265

Mac changes are mixed, with most current models gaining value:



MacBook Pro : $685 to $690

: $685 to $690 MacBook Air : $485 to $520

: $485 to $520 Mac mini : $340 to $375

: $340 to $375 iMac: Unchanged at $355

Despite those increases, the top of Apple's Mac trade-in range slips from $2,090 to $2,045, suggesting a reduction for a higher-end model not shown in Apple's summary table, such as the Mac Pro or Mac Studio. The Apple Watch lineup also gets a mix of revisions:



Apple Watch Ultra 2 : $295 to $305

: $295 to $305 Apple Watch Series 9 : $120 to $130

: $120 to $130 Apple Watch Series 10 : Unchanged at $150

: Unchanged at $150 Apple Watch Ultra: $215 to $205

Android trade-in offers have largely been cut, with the headline range narrowing from $30 to $370 down to $30 to $360:



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra : $230 to $200

: $230 to $200 Google Pixel 8 Pro : $170 to $165

: $170 to $165 Samsung Galaxy S23 : Unchanged at $125

: Unchanged at $125 OnePlus 12: Unchanged at $200

All Apple-listed values are estimates, with final offers determined after the device is received and inspected. Customers can apply trade-in credit toward a new purchase or receive the value as an Apple Gift Card, and Apple will recycle ineligible devices for free.