Could Apple Demo Immersive F1 on Vision Pro at Its March 4 Event?

Apple's upcoming March 4 media event could include a demo of immersive Formula 1 content on Apple Vision Pro, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has suggested.



The timing appears to be what's sparked the idea. The 2026 F1 season kicks off in Australia on March 8, just four days after the "Apple Experience" set to be held in New York, London, and Shanghai.

Apple became the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for Formula 1 last October, and the company has already been experimenting with live immersive sports on Vision Pro with a limited slate of Los Angeles Lakers games this season. If Apple has plans to stream F1 races live on Vision Pro with some level of immersion, March 4 would likely be a great opportunity to show it off to the press.

To be clear, there are no little birdies tweeting into Gruber's ear on this one – he's quick to acknowledge this is pure speculation shared with him by a reader. "Could just be a total coincidence that the Formula 1 season is starting the weekend after this event," he says. "But it seems worth noting."

Apple has said that further details on production and "new ways to enjoy F1 content" across its products will be shared in the coming months. March 4 could fit that timeline nicely, or it could of course be nothing at all.

Apple is widely expected to unveil several new products in the near future, including the iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an eighth-generation iPad Air, and a 12th-generation iPad. A refreshed Studio Display and an all-new low-cost MacBook powered by the A18 chip are also possible, alongside updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini.

The "Apple Experience" could include announcements for some of these products, alongside hands-on opportunities for media with the new devices around the world. The event is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on March 4, 2026.