Could Apple Demo Immersive F1 on Vision Pro at Its March 4 Event?

by

Apple's upcoming March 4 media event could include a demo of immersive Formula 1 content on Apple Vision Pro, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has suggested.

Apple exclusive F1 partner
The timing appears to be what's sparked the idea. The 2026 F1 season kicks off in Australia on March 8, just four days after the "Apple Experience" set to be held in New York, London, and Shanghai.

Apple became the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for Formula 1 last October, and the company has already been experimenting with live immersive sports on Vision Pro with a limited slate of Los Angeles Lakers games this season. If Apple has plans to stream F1 races live on Vision Pro with some level of immersion, March 4 would likely be a great opportunity to show it off to the press.

To be clear, there are no little birdies tweeting into Gruber's ear on this one – he's quick to acknowledge this is pure speculation shared with him by a reader. "Could just be a total coincidence that the Formula 1 season is starting the weekend after this event," he says. "But it seems worth noting."

Apple has said that further details on production and "new ways to enjoy F1 content" across its products will be shared in the coming months. March 4 could fit that timeline nicely, or it could of course be nothing at all.

Apple is widely expected to unveil several new products in the near future, including the iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an eighth-generation iPad Air, and a 12th-generation iPad. A refreshed Studio Display and an all-new low-cost MacBook powered by the A18 chip are also possible, alongside updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini.

The "Apple Experience" could include announcements for some of these products, alongside hands-on opportunities for media with the new devices around the world. The event is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on March 4, 2026.

Tag: John Gruber

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article188 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article59 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26.4's New CarPlay Video Feature Shown in Action

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:29 am PST by
Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests the feature may be nearing availability. There are several new references to CarPlay video streaming functionality within the iOS 26.4 beta's source code. The feature is not yet visible to users, but...
Read Full Article50 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Rumor: Apple to Announce Multiple New Products in First Week of March

Tuesday February 17, 2026 6:35 pm PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. And now, rumors are surfacing about Apple's broader plans for that week. Daring Fireball's John Gruber today guessed that Apple will announce new products on a day-by-day basis from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4:What strikes...
Read Full Article116 comments
iphone 17 pro green

iPhone 17 Pro Max Curiously Becomes Most Traded-In Smartphone

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:13 am PST by
New trade-in data indicates that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max has rapidly become the single most traded-in smartphone. According to a new report from SellCell, Apple's latest flagship iPhone has quickly risen to the top of the independent trade-in market, accounting for 11.5% of all devices appearing in the top-20 trade-in rankings just months after release. The analysis is based on SellCell...
Read Full Article171 comments

Top Rated Comments

M
MayaUser
19 minutes ago at 03:42 am

I'd prefer they preview actual bug fixes and enhancements. Imagine their up there and they show you how your apps when swiping between screens used to disappear, and now they don't. lol
that should be an WWDC event
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-BigMac- Avatar
-BigMac-
15 minutes ago at 03:45 am
As a lifetime F1 fan and a user of Apple since 2003- I do not know one single person who owns a Vision Pro.

Most people that I know - who range all the way from casual workers, to government employees, to Executives and CEOs of multi million dollar companies.. wouldn't even KNOW what a "Vision Pro" is - if I just said the product name like that.

I can speak only to my social circle, and to a smaller extent - the market in south-east Australia - the product has absolutely zero traction in our society outside of extremely niche employment.

And the people who are F1 fans, that care enough about the Vision Pro and would decide to spend $5k on it? They would rather be at the track - watching it live - for one fifth of the price of a Vision Pro.

Just like all the people I know - I just personally don't see value in the product - irrespective of how many F1 angles it can stream at once
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boswald Avatar
boswald
12 minutes ago at 03:49 am

As a lifetime F1 fan and a user of Apple since 2003- I do not know one single person who owns a Vision Pro.

Most people that I know - who range all the way from casual workers, to government employees, to Executives and CEOs of multi million dollar companies.. wouldn't even KNOW what a "Vision Pro" is - if I just said the product name like that.

I can speak only to my social circle, and to a smaller extent - the market in south-east Australia - the product has absolutely zero traction in our society outside of extremely niche employment.

And the people who are F1 fans, that care enough about the Vision Pro and would decide to spend $5k on it? They would rather be at the track - watching it live - for one fifth of the price of a Vision Pro.

Just like all the people I know - I just personally don't see value in the product - irrespective of how many F1 angles it can stream at once
I don't know any CEOs or executives, but speaking as a consumer, I can tell you I have no interest in one, my spouse doesn't, and neither do all my friends. I may be poor, but some of the people I know are not, and even they said it isn't worth the money. I seriously think the product was released out of hubris; to see who is dumb enough to buy one. I don't think Apple really expected it to take off considering the only person ever to be pictured with one was Tim. It really feels like they put bait at the end of a hook to see which sucker will chomp at the bit.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments