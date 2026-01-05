Immersive Los Angeles Lakers Games Coming to Vision Pro on January 9

Apple Vision Pro owners will be able to watch live basketball games in the Apple Immersive format starting on Friday, January 9, Apple said today.



Apple is partnering with Spectrum to air Los Angeles Lakers games in 3D in the Spectrum SportsNet and NBA apps. The Apple Immersive basketball games will be available to Vision Pro users in the Lakers' regional broadcast territory, which includes Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of southern Nevada. Viewers will need Spectrum internet or a provider with a package that includes Spectrum SportsNet.

For ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ users in other areas, Apple Immersive replays and highlights will be available nationwide and in select international markets where the Vision Pro is available (Canada, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan will not have access). The first game replay will be available on Sunday, January 11. Replays are watchable by any ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ user with a free NBA ID.

Apple says that the Spectrum Front Row Apple Immersive experience features a feed of up to 150Mb/s with seven unique viewing angles. Views include the scorer's table, the area beneath each basket, a high-and-wide view of the arena, the player tunnel, the broadcast booth, and a roaming courtside perspective for interviews and commentary from Mark Rogondino and former Lakers forward Danny Green.

Viewers will be able to watch each pass, shot, and block up close, with in-game graphics like player rosters, shot clocks, and scores in 3D as if they're floating right in front of the viewer. Spatial Audio will make viewers feel as if they're watching right from the court.

Apple Immersive Lakers games will air on January 9, February 5, February 20, March 5, March 10, and March 30, with times and a full schedule available on Apple's website.