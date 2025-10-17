Apple Announces Partnership With Formula 1 for Exclusive Coverage

Apple and Formula 1 today announced a five-year partnership that brings all F1 races exclusively to Apple TV in the United States beginning next year.



The partnership allows ‌Apple TV‌ to provide comprehensive coverage of Formula 1, including all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix. Select races and all practice sessions will also be available for free in the ‌Apple TV‌ app throughout the course of the season. Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, said:

We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet. 2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.

Apple also said it plans to "amplify" the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+. The Apple Sports app will feature live updates for every qualifying, Sprint, and race for each Grand Prix across the season, along with real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, Live Activities, and widgets.

The partnership builds on Apple's relationship with Formula 1 following the success of Apple Original Films' blockbuster "F1 The Movie," which it says is the highest-grossing sports movie of all time.

Apple says that further information on production details, product enhancements, and new ways to enjoy F1 content across Apple products and services will be announced over the coming months.