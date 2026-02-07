Top Stories: iOS 26.3 and 26.4 Features, Foldable iPhone Details, and More

The iOS 26.3 release looks to be right around the corner with a highly anticipated iOS 26.4 update following right behind, so Apple software rumors were big in the news this week.



Hardware wasn't left out, however, as we're still awaiting a few early-year launches like the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, while we're also looking further down the road at major new products coming later in the year like the first foldable iPhone, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Top Stories

iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

While the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate is now available to beta testers ahead of a public release, the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a week away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public in March or April.



Be sure to check out our recap of known or rumored iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 features so far so you're ready for the updates!



First Foldable iPhone Design Details Revealed

Apple's first foldable iPhone will feature relocated volume buttons, an all-black camera plateau, a smaller Dynamic Island, and more, according to design leaks from a known Weibo leaker.



A separate leaker has indicated the foldable iPhone could feature the biggest-ever iPhone battery and eclipse rival devices, checking in at over 5,500 mAh in size. That would make it the largest capacity of any current or previous ‌iPhone‌, as the iPhone 17 Pro Max has the biggest battery to date at 5,088 mAh.



Apple's CarPlay Ultra to Expand to These Vehicle Brands Later This Year

Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly nine months later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon.



In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and in his Power On newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told that CarPlay Ultra will come to at least one major new Hyundai or Kia vehicle model "in the second half of this year."

It is unclear if he is referring to Hyundai's upcoming IONIQ 3, as previously reported, or if it will be a different model.



Apple Changes How You Order a Mac

Apple recently updated its online store with a new ordering process for Macs, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.



There used to be a handful of standard configurations available for each Mac, but now you must configure a Mac entirely from scratch on a feature-by-feature basis. In other words, ordering a new Mac now works much like ordering an iPad.



New MacBook Pros Reportedly Launching Alongside macOS 26.3

Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips alongside macOS 26.3, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



"Apple's faster MacBook Pros are planned for the macOS 26.3 release cycle," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. "I'm told the new models — code-named J714 and J716 — are slated for the macOS 26.3 software cycle, which runs from February through March," he explained.

This comes as third-party retailers are seeing stock of the existing models dwindle.



Apple Gives Final Warning to Home App Users

In 2022, Apple introduced a new Apple Home architecture that is "more reliable and efficient," and the deadline to upgrade and avoid issues is fast approaching.



In an email this week, Apple gave customers a final reminder to upgrade their Home app by February 10, 2026. Apple says users who do not upgrade may experience issues with accessories and automations, or lose access to their smart home in the app entirely. In addition, users who do not upgrade will miss out on newer features like robot vacuum cleaner support, and they will not receive important security fixes and performance improvements.



