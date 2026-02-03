Apple Gives Final Warning to Home App Users
In 2022, Apple introduced a new Apple Home architecture that is "more reliable and efficient," and the deadline to upgrade and avoid issues is fast approaching.
In an email this week, Apple gave customers a final reminder to upgrade their Home app by February 10, 2026. Apple says users who do not upgrade may experience issues with accessories and automations, or lose access to their smart home in the app entirely. In addition, users who do not upgrade will miss out on newer features like robot vacuum cleaner support, and they will not receive important security fixes and performance improvements.
Apple explains how to upgrade the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac:
- Open the Home app
- Tap or click on the three dots in the upper-right and navigate to Home Settings
- Tap or click on Software Update
- Tap or click Update Now, then follow the prompts. All of the homes that you own are updated at the same time.
If you see "This home and all accessories are up to date," then you are on the current version of the app and no further action is required.
Notably, the new version of Apple Home requires a minimum of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2.
