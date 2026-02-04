Apple Seeds iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 Release Candidates
Apple today seeded the release candidate (RC) versions of upcoming iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the release of the third betas. The RCs represent the final versions of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 that will be provided to the public if no bugs are found in the updates.
Registered developers can download the updates from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting the Software Update option.
iOS 26.3 adds a tool for transitioning from an iPhone to an Android device. Transfers can be initiated during the device setup process, and moving data from one device to another can now be done without having to download a specific app.
Apple's transfer process supports moving photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, phone number, and more.
The update also includes a Notification Forwarding setting for third-party wearables in the European Union, and there are some minor changes to the Weather wallpaper. More information on what's changed can be found in our iOS 26.3 beta feature list.
With the RC now available, Apple will likely release iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 next week.
