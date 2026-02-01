Apple's Foldable iPhone Rumored to Feature Unrivaled Battery Life

Apple's first foldable could feature the biggest ever iPhone battery and eclipse rival devices, according to a known leaker.



In a new post, the Weibo user known as "Fixed Focus Digital" says that the foldable's battery could be over 5,500 mAh in size, which would make it the largest capacity of any current or previous ‌iPhone‌. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has the biggest ‌iPhone‌ battery to date at 5,088 mAh.

Competing foldables already on the market feature a noticeably smaller battery than the rumored size. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a battery capacity of 5,015 mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400 mAh battery. As a result, any foldable smartphone from Apple with a battery over 5,500 mAh in size would be class-leading.

Last year, the leaker known as "yeux1122" said that Apple was testing a battery for the device in the 5,400–5,800 mAh range, citing supply chain sources. A March report from the same Korean account claimed that Apple has placed a heavy focus on improving power efficiency while slimming down key components of its foldable ‌iPhone‌, with battery life said to be a key priority for the company. Separately, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the device will use high-density cells to deliver superior battery life.

Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display, a 5.5-inch cover display, Touch ID, two rear cameras, the A20 chip, and the "C2" modem. It is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max later this year.