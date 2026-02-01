Apple's Foldable iPhone Rumored to Feature Unrivaled Battery Life

by

Apple's first foldable could feature the biggest ever iPhone battery and eclipse rival devices, according to a known leaker.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1
In a new post, the Weibo user known as "Fixed Focus Digital" says that the foldable's battery could be over 5,500 mAh in size, which would make it the largest capacity of any current or previous ‌iPhone‌. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has the biggest ‌iPhone‌ battery to date at 5,088 mAh.

Competing foldables already on the market feature a noticeably smaller battery than the rumored size. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a battery capacity of 5,015 mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400 mAh battery. As a result, any foldable smartphone from Apple with a battery over 5,500 mAh in size would be class-leading.

Last year, the leaker known as "yeux1122" said that Apple was testing a battery for the device in the 5,400–5,800 mAh range, citing supply chain sources. A March report from the same Korean account claimed that Apple has placed a heavy focus on improving power efficiency while slimming down key components of its foldable ‌iPhone‌, with battery life said to be a key priority for the company. Separately, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the device will use high-density cells to deliver superior battery life.

Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display, a 5.5-inch cover display, Touch ID, two rear cameras, the A20 chip, and the "C2" modem. It is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max later this year.

134 comments

131 comments

67 comments

Top Rated Comments

Viddrumr32 Avatar
Viddrumr32
56 minutes ago at 09:35 am
There’s a lot more screen to power off that 5500 mAh battery. Just because the battery size is the largest doesn’t mean actual usage will see any improvement. Likely just enough capacity to continue the “all day battery life” claim they routinely use.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantay Avatar
dantay
54 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Doesn’t sound like they are moving to SC battery tech yet then……shame.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Farquar Avatar
Farquar
37 minutes ago at 09:54 am
Well, duh. That's like saying an iPad has unrivaled battery capacity compared to iPhone. Yeah, it does, because it has more space to house it, which is fortunate, because has a much bigger screen to power (the primary draw on battery).

Very likely the fold will have competitive battery life with the Pro Max model. Not anything dramatically greater. Though it's a given that it will last longer when only using it folded.

Still though...if true that this product does not have Face ID...I don't know how anyone is going to get past that. I think it was a really poor decision on Apple's part to (allegedly) push forward anyway with this product. A $2,000 Ultra tier iPhone....that lacks the most fundamental iPhone feature, and replaces it with Side Button Touch ID, which if you've ever used on an iPad Air, is truthfully and without hyperbole the worst user experience Apple has ever shipped.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
