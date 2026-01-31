Apple Changes How You Order a Mac

Apple recently updated its online store with a new ordering process for Macs, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.



There used to be a handful of standard configurations available for each Mac, but now you must configure a Mac entirely from scratch on a feature-by-feature basis. In other words, ordering a new Mac now works much like ordering an iPad.

This change was spotted by Macworld and the French blog Consomac, among others.



On the MacBook Pro ordering page, for example, you start by choosing a 14-inch or 16-inch display and a color. Next, you have the option to upgrade to a nano-texture display. Then, you choose from the list of M-series chips and core counts that are available for the MacBook Pro size that you selected. Finally, you can customize the amount of RAM and SSD storage, choose a power adapter, and choose a keyboard language.



Before, there were some preconfigured models available, and you could proceed to upgrade certain specs after selecting one. Now, it is entirely à la carte.

Unfortunately, the MacBook Pro still cannot be configured with an M5 Pro or M5 Max chip, as the wait continues for new models. Hopefully that changes soon!