What to Expect From the iPhone 18 Pro After the Latest Rumor Reversal
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another seven months or so, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
It was initially reported that iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that the devices will have only partially under-screen Face ID, which will result in a narrower Dynamic Island area.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of February 2026:
- The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras
- More power-efficient LTPO+ displays
- A narrower Dynamic Island, resulting from Face ID being partially under the screen
- Variable aperture for at least one rear camera
- A20 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's 2nm process and new packaging technology
- A simplified Camera Control button with no swipe gestures
- Design changes to the rear Ceramic Shield for MagSafe charging, potentially including a more frosted glass appearance
- Apple-designed C1X or C2 modem for 5G/LTE cellular connectivity
- Apple-designed N1 chip or newer for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread
- Web browsing via satellite
- New color options under consideration: burgundy, brown, or purple
- iPhone 18 Pro Max may be slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, perhaps to accommodate a larger battery
Bookmark our iPhone 18 roundup to stay on top of future rumors.
