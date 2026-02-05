What to Expect From the iPhone 18 Pro After the Latest Rumor Reversal

by

While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another seven months or so, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.

iPhone 18 Pro with a smaller centered Dynamic Island
It was initially reported that iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that the devices will have only partially under-screen Face ID, which will result in a narrower Dynamic Island area.

Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of February 2026:

  1. The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras
  2. More power-efficient LTPO+ displays
  3. A narrower Dynamic Island, resulting from Face ID being partially under the screen
  4. Variable aperture for at least one rear camera
  5. A20 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's 2nm process and new packaging technology
  6. A simplified Camera Control button with no swipe gestures
  7. Design changes to the rear Ceramic Shield for MagSafe charging, potentially including a more frosted glass appearance
  8. Apple-designed C1X or C2 modem for 5G/LTE cellular connectivity
  9. Apple-designed N1 chip or newer for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread
  10. Web browsing via satellite
  11. New color options under consideration: burgundy, brown, or purple
  12. iPhone 18 Pro Max may be slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, perhaps to accommodate a larger battery

Bookmark our iPhone 18 roundup to stay on top of future rumors.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday February 3, 2026 7:47 am PST by
While the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate is now available ahead of a public release, the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a week away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public in March or April. Below, we have recapped known or rumored iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 features so far. iOS 26.3 iPhone to Android Transfer Tool iOS 26.3 makes it easier...
Read Full Article35 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Makes Its Second-Biggest Acquisition Ever

Tuesday February 3, 2026 12:45 pm PST by
Apple recently acquired Israeli startup Q.ai for close to $2 billion, according to Financial Times sources. That would make this Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever, after it paid $3 billion for the popular headphone maker Beats in 2014. This is also the largest known Apple acquisition since the company purchased Intel's smartphone modem business and patents for $1 billion in 2019....
Read Full Article
Apple Logo Zoomed

Tim Cook Teases Plans for Apple's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

Thursday February 5, 2026 12:54 pm PST by
Apple turns 50 this year, and its CEO Tim Cook has promised to celebrate the milestone. The big day falls on April 1, 2026. "I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment," Cook told employees today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart ...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Models at Lower Prices

Wednesday February 4, 2026 7:44 am PST by
Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models on its online store in the U.S., with prices discounted by 12% to 22% compared to Apple's current or former pricing for the devices. Here were Apple's starting prices when the devices launched in September 2024: iPhone 16: $799 iPhone 16 Plus: $899 iPhone 16 Pro:...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple TV Color

Apple TV Announces 12 New Shows and Films Coming This Year

Wednesday February 4, 2026 12:29 pm PST by
Apple on Tuesday previewed 12 new shows and films that will be premiering on the Apple TV streaming service throughout 2026. The new series: Imperfect Women — March 18, 2026 Margo's Got Money Troubles — April 15, 2026 Widow's Bay — April 29, 2026 Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed — May 20, 2026 Cape Fear — June 5, 2026 Lucky — July 15, 2026 The new films: Eternity — ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

ErzWolf Avatar
ErzWolf
2 days ago at 08:20 am
Yeah, make it even thicker and in a burgundy/brown tone and calling it “the brick” is even more suitable.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
2 days ago at 08:26 am

Give us 8K video recording and it will be worth the upgrade.
8K is dead, LG has cancelled all 8K TV's and no longer interested in the format.

Anyway, the dumbest rumour is the frosted glass on the back because Apple is not going to change anything on the back except colours.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
2 days ago at 08:12 am
Give us 8K video recording and it will be worth the upgrade.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
2 days ago at 08:13 am

Give us 8K video recording and it will be worth the upgrade.
What for? How often do you crop ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
windmark Avatar
windmark
2 days ago at 09:41 am
I’m still rocking the 12 Pro, but it’s starting to get tired. I think 18 Pro will be my next one.

Everyone having the 17 (Pro) or even the 16 and considering upgrading should chill. A 2 year old iPhone is not old whatsoever.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
2 days ago at 09:29 am
I'm all for color exploration in the Pro line.* In addition to the rumored potentials listed above, I know one option that would universally be pretty well-received: some shade of black. That option, alone, would likely generate a sales bump. I'll go as far as saying that I suspect Apple intentionally removed that option from the 17 Pro line for a few reasons:
1. They know their Pro audiences, who I'm guessing are those more likely to be enrolled in iUP, will select whatever options are presented to them in September.
2. For the more stubborn minority that decided to go keep their 16 Pro another cycle, simply because they couldn't get the 17 Pro in some shade of black (that user has always selected black), they'll fall over themselves to get an 18 Pro in whatever shade of black Apple offers.
3. The PR/buzz generated from the return of some shade of black to the 18 Pro lineup, would not be insignificant. Every outlet would have that in their article headers. And no matter what other new color Apple released, the return to some shade of black would be the bigger talking point. And that might bode well for what will likely be a spec bump of an upgrade cycle.



*As long as there are also lighter (silver) and darker (black) options. ?




Edit: stupid fat-fingers.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments