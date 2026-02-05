What to Expect From the iPhone 18 Pro After the Latest Rumor Reversal

While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another seven months or so, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.



It was initially reported that iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that the devices will have only partially under-screen Face ID, which will result in a narrower Dynamic Island area.

Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of February 2026:



