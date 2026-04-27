Spotify Launches Fitness Hub With 1,400+ Peloton Workouts

Spotify today launched a new Fitness hub, bringing over 1,400 on-demand Peloton workout classes to Premium subscribers alongside a range of free content from independent wellness creators.



The Peloton classes span strength, cardio, yoga, pilates, barre, meditation, stretching, and outdoor run and walk, and require no specialist equipment. Peloton's bike workouts are not included. The catalog is available in the U.S., UK, Australia, Germany, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, and Spain, with Spotify saying it will expand to more countries over time.

Both free and Premium subscribers can access curated playlists and content from a range of established wellness creators, including Yoga With Kassandra, Caitlin K'eli Yoga, Sweaty Studio, Chloe Ting, Pilates Body by Raven, Abi Mills Wellness, and Sophiereidfit. The Peloton partnership content, featuring instructors such as Rebecca Kennedy, Ally Love, and Rad Lopez, is available to Premium subscribers only, ad-free.

The Fitness hub includes an onboarding questionnaire that asks users what type of movement they want, how hard they want to push, and their experience level, then generates a personalized starter pack. Classes are primarily in English, with select options in Spanish and German. Offline downloads are supported, and users can switch between watching a class on TV and listening on a phone or smart speaker in audio-only mode.

Nearly 70% of Premium subscribers apparently work out monthly, and there are more than 150 million fitness playlists active on the platform. Fitness and workout content also ranks among the top use cases for the company's recently launched AI-powered Prompted Playlist feature.

The Fitness hub is accessible by searching "fitness" in the Spotify app's Search tab, or via the "Browse all" menu.