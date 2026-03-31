iOS 27 Siri Update Will Let Users Make Multiple Requests at Once

The updated version of Siri that Apple plans to release in iOS 27 may be able to handle multiple commands in a single query, reports Bloomberg. With the feature, users would be able to make multi-step requests that ‌Siri‌ would carry out, such as getting directions to a location and then sending those directions to someone in a message.



‌Siri‌ has long been limited to a single command for most requests, and the personal assistant is not able to parse queries with multiple components. ‌Siri‌ can answer follow-up questions without being activated via wake word, but the requests still need to be separate.

The ability to handle multiple requests will be part of the Apple Intelligence update that Apple has been working on since June 2024. ‌Siri‌ will have more personal context than before, will understand what's on the user's screen, and will be able to do more in and between apps. ‌Siri‌ will be able to access the web to summarize information, a feature that Apple could call World Knowledge Answers, and it may gain image generation capabilities with Image Playground integration.

Apple is also testing an updated version of the keyboard that would integrate AI. The keyboard could suggest grammar fixes and alternative words in addition to fixing typos, but Apple hasn't decided on whether to include it in ‌iOS 27‌.

Apple plans to turn ‌Siri‌ into a chatbot that can compete with Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. Chatbots have no problem parsing natural language requests with multiple variables and actions that need to be completed. Apple is designing a standalone ‌Siri‌ app for chatbot interactions, but the personal assistant will be deeply integrated into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

The updated version of ‌Siri‌ will be part of ‌iOS 27‌, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, software updates that Apple plans to preview at WWDC. WWDC 2026 begins on June 8 with a keynote event.

There's no word on whether the ‌Siri‌ features will be immediately available when Apple provides the first beta of ‌iOS 27‌ to developers, or if it will take some time for the updates to roll out. Apple is planning to introduce the smarter version of ‌Siri‌ by September, but that doesn't mean that some features can't be held until an ‌iOS 27‌ update next spring. As with some of the initial ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features, the new ‌Siri‌ capabilities will likely have a "Preview" label, indicating they are not finished.