Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Studio Display Hits Lowest Prices in Months, Plus Accessory Discounts From Satechi and More

This week saw a wide range of Apple-related deals, including some of the lowest prices we've seen in months on the Apple Studio Display, plus solid discounts on the M4 Mac mini, Mac-compatible monitors from Samsung, popular desktop accessories from Satechi, and even more.

Amazon Sale

anke blue january

  • What's the deal? Take up to $450 off popular accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$450 OFF
Ecovacs Deebot T80 Pro Robot Vacuum for $549.99

$350 OFF
Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Robot Vacuum for $749.00

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible chargers to portable power stations and robot vacuums.

Apple Studio Display

studio display blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $450 off Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $450 OFF
Apple Studio Display at Woot

Woot this week started a new Apple sale that includes some of the lowest prices we've tracked on the Studio Display in months. The items that we're focusing on in this sale are all in new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty, but there are other items that are refurbished.

Prices on the 27-inch Studio Display start at $1,349.00 for the standard glass/VESA mount adapter, down from $1,599.00, and also include all of the nano-texture glass options. We haven't tracked deals on the Studio Display in quite a while, so these are solid markdowns for anyone who's been waiting for a sale.

Mac Mini

mac mini blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $130 off M4 Mac mini
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
M4 Mac mini (256GB) for $499.00

$110 OFF
M4 Mac mini (16GB/512GB) for $689.00

$109 OFF
M4 Mac mini (24GB/512GB) for $889.99

$130 OFF
M4 Pro Mac mini (24GB/512GB) for $1,269.00

Amazon this week has a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini on sale at low prices, starting at $499.99 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $130 off in these sales, and this time around there is also a discount on the M4 Pro model.

Satechi

satechi blue

  • What's the deal? Take 20% off Satechi's new products
  • Where can I get it? Satechi
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: Use code CES2026 to see this discount.

UP TO 20% OFF
Satechi's CES 2026 Sale

Note: Use code REFRESH20 to see this discount.

20% OFF
Satechi's Refresh 2026 Sale

Satechi announced a few products at CES this month, and to mark the launch it's providing a 20 percent discount on these devices for early adopters. You can use the code CES2026 at checkout to get 20 percent off all five of Satechi's newest products.

Additionally, Satechi recently kicked off a new sale that has its most popular desktop accessories at 20 percent off for a limited time. To get this discount, enter the code REFRESH20 at checkout on the accessories found in Satechi's "Desk Refresh Collection."

Samsung

samsung smart monitor m9 blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors and TVs
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99

$600 OFF
65-inch The Frame for $1,199.99

$1,200 OFF
75-inch The Frame Pro for $1,999.99

Samsung recently introduced a sale across its most popular Vision AI-supported monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame and the Smart Monitor series. These deals have all been applied automatically on Samsung's website, and many match all-time low prices on these products.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

