Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Studio Display Hits Lowest Prices in Months, Plus Accessory Discounts From Satechi and More
This week saw a wide range of Apple-related deals, including some of the lowest prices we've seen in months on the Apple Studio Display, plus solid discounts on the M4 Mac mini, Mac-compatible monitors from Samsung, popular desktop accessories from Satechi, and even more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon Sale
- What's the deal? Take up to $450 off popular accessories
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible chargers to portable power stations and robot vacuums.
- Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop - $699.00, down from $799.00
- Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone Robot Vacuum and Mop - $1,099.00, down from $1,499.99
- Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Qi2 Charger - $61.98, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $97.49, down from $149.95
- Anker 14-Port Prime Docking Station - $169.99, down from $269.99
- Anker SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $179.99, down from $249.00
- Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $399.00, down from $799.00
- Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station - $898.99, down from $1,399.00
Apple Studio Display
- What's the deal? Take up to $450 off Apple Studio Display
- Where can I get it? Woot
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Woot this week started a new Apple sale that includes some of the lowest prices we've tracked on the Studio Display in months. The items that we're focusing on in this sale are all in new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty, but there are other items that are refurbished.
Prices on the 27-inch Studio Display start at $1,349.00 for the standard glass/VESA mount adapter, down from $1,599.00, and also include all of the nano-texture glass options. We haven't tracked deals on the Studio Display in quite a while, so these are solid markdowns for anyone who's been waiting for a sale.
Mac Mini
- What's the deal? Take up to $130 off M4 Mac mini
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini on sale at low prices, starting at $499.99 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $130 off in these sales, and this time around there is also a discount on the M4 Pro model.
Satechi
- What's the deal? Take 20% off Satechi's new products
- Where can I get it? Satechi
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Satechi announced a few products at CES this month, and to mark the launch it's providing a 20 percent discount on these devices for early adopters. You can use the code CES2026 at checkout to get 20 percent off all five of Satechi's newest products.
Additionally, Satechi recently kicked off a new sale that has its most popular desktop accessories at 20 percent off for a limited time. To get this discount, enter the code REFRESH20 at checkout on the accessories found in Satechi's "Desk Refresh Collection."
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors and TVs
- Where can I get it? Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Samsung recently introduced a sale across its most popular Vision AI-supported monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame and the Smart Monitor series. These deals have all been applied automatically on Samsung's website, and many match all-time low prices on these products.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
