Get Super Bowl Ready With Samsung's Big Sale on TVs and Monitors
Samsung recently kicked off a sale across its most popular Vision AI-supported monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame and the Smart Monitor series. These deals have all been applied automatically on Samsung's website, and many match all-time low prices on these products.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with monitors, you can get the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 4K OLED for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99. This version of the Smart Monitor line launched last summer, and Samsung's discount today is a match of the record low price on the display.
Another notable monitor discount is the 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 in White for $359.99, down from $499.99. You'll also find the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $399.99, down from $699.99.
Regarding TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including all-time low prices on The Frame models from 2025. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as the 75-inch Frame Pro for $1,999.99 ($1,200 off), a match of the all-time low price.
For even more savings, anyone interested can watch Samsung's Super Bowl-themed Vision AI commercial to stack on an extra 10 percent off at checkout. The video is under 1 minute long, so it's worth it if you're shopping for one of Samsung's high-end TVs or monitors this month.
TVs
- 55-inch QLED QEF1 Smart TV - $349.99, down from $599.99
- 55-inch QLED Q7F Smart TV - $399.99, down from $529.99
- 55-inch QLED Q8F Smart TV - $699.99, down from $749.99
- 75-inch Vision AI Smart TV - $599.99, down from $1,199.99
- 50-inch The Frame - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN70F Smart TV - $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99
- 65-inch The Frame - $1,199.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch OLED S95F Smart TV - $1,899.99, down from $2,299.99
- 75-inch The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 85-inch The Frame Pro - $3,299.99, down from $4,299.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED QN90F Smart TV - $2,299.99, down from $4,499.99
Monitors
- 32-inch ViewFinity S70A UHD Monitor - $299.99, down from $459.99
- 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 - $359.99, down from $499.99
- 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 - $399.99, down from $699.99
- 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor - $749.99, down from $999.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor - $849.99, down from $1,299.99
- 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 - $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99
Galaxy Products
- Galaxy XR - Save up to $1,140 with the Explorer Pack
- Galaxy S25 Ultra - Save up to $700 in instant trade-in credit
- Galaxy Ring - Get up to $150 trade-in credit
- Galaxy Watch Ultra - Save up to $250
- Galaxy Watch 8 - Save up to $200
