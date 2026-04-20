Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon at $200 Off

Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $200 off select models. These deals join Amazon's discounts on the M5 MacBook Air from last week, which are seeing $150 in savings on some models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,048.00, down from $2,199.00. This deal, along with all of the others we're tracking in this article, represent best-ever prices on the brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.

This time around, some of the best deals are on the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get $200 off every model right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting a new all-time low price of $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.