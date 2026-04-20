 Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon at $200 Off - MacRumors
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Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon at $200 Off

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Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $200 off select models. These deals join Amazon's discounts on the M5 MacBook Air from last week, which are seeing $150 in savings on some models.

macbook pro 2026 pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,048.00, down from $2,199.00. This deal, along with all of the others we're tracking in this article, represent best-ever prices on the brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.

$151 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,048.00

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,449.00

This time around, some of the best deals are on the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get $200 off every model right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting a new all-time low price of $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00.

$200 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,499.00

$200 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $2,899.00

$200 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,699.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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