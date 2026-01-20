Woot's New Apple Sale Takes Up to $450 Off Studio Display and More

Woot this week kicked off a new Apple sale that includes some of the lowest prices we've tracked on the Studio Display in months. The items that we're focusing on in this sale are all in new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty, but there are other items that are refurbished.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices on the 27-inch Studio Display start at $1,349.00 for the standard glass/VESA mount adapter, down from $1,599.00, and also includes all of the nano-texture glass options. We haven't tracked deals on the Studio Display in quite a while, so these are solid markdowns for anyone who's been waiting for a sale.

Another notable discount in this sale is Apple's 1m Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) Pro Cable for $35.99, down from $69.00. This accessory is also in new condition and it comes in bulk packaging. You'll find a few similar charging accessories on sale during this event, including Apple first party USB-C and Lightning cables.

In addition to the base discounts, you can use the code APPLEFIVE at checkout to get an extra $5 off every item in this sale. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.