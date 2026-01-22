Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible chargers to portable power stations and robot vacuums.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is Ecovacs' range of robot vacuums and mops, with as much as $500 off these devices this week. You can get the Ecovacs Deebot T80 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99, down from $999.99. Another notable discount can be found on the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $749.00, down from $1,099.00.

$500 OFF
Ecovacs Deebot T80 Pro Robot Vacuum for $499.99

$350 OFF
Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Robot Vacuum for $749.00

Additionally, Amazon has discounts on multiple Anker charging accessories, including products like the 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube for $97.49, down from $149.95 and the SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern for $179.99, down from $249.00. You can find these deals and more in the lists below, and this time around none require any coupon codes.

Ecovacs

Anker

Jackery

