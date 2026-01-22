Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker
Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible chargers to portable power stations and robot vacuums.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The highlight of the sale is Ecovacs' range of robot vacuums and mops, with as much as $500 off these devices this week. You can get the Ecovacs Deebot T80 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99, down from $999.99. Another notable discount can be found on the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $749.00, down from $1,099.00.
Additionally, Amazon has discounts on multiple Anker charging accessories, including products like the 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube for $97.49, down from $149.95 and the SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern for $179.99, down from $249.00. You can find these deals and more in the lists below, and this time around none require any coupon codes.
Ecovacs
- Deebot N20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop - $161.49, down from $199.99
- Winbot Mini Window Cleaning Robot - $189.00, down from $239.00
- Deebot T80 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop - $499.99, down from $999.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop - $699.00, down from $799.00
- Deebot X8 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop - $749.00, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot X11 OmniCyclone Robot Vacuum and Mop - $1,099.00, down from $1,499.99
Anker
- 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip - $59.99, down from $109.99
- MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Qi2 Charger - $61.98, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $64.99, down from $99.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $97.49, down from $149.95
- 14-Port Prime Docking Station - $169.99, down from $269.99
- SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $179.99, down from $249.00
- SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $449.99, down from $799.00
- SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $799.00, down from $1,499.00
Jackery
- Explorer 300 Portable Power Station + Solar Panel - $349.00, down from $499.00
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $399.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station - $898.99, down from $1,399.00
- HomePower 3000 Portable Power Station - $1,199.00, down from $2,499.00
- HomePower 3000 Portable Power Station + Solar Panels - $1,598.99, down from $2,999.00
- HomePower 3600 Plus Portable Power Station - $2,099.00, down from $3,699.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
