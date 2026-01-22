Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Ecovacs, Jackery, and Anker. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible chargers to portable power stations and robot vacuums.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is Ecovacs' range of robot vacuums and mops, with as much as $500 off these devices this week. You can get the Ecovacs Deebot T80 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99, down from $999.99. Another notable discount can be found on the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $749.00, down from $1,099.00.

Additionally, Amazon has discounts on multiple Anker charging accessories, including products like the 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube for $97.49, down from $149.95 and the SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern for $179.99, down from $249.00. You can find these deals and more in the lists below, and this time around none require any coupon codes.



Ecovacs

Anker

Jackery

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.