Refresh Your Workspace for 2026 With 20% Off Satechi's Best Desktop Accessories

Satechi recently kicked off a new sale that has its most popular desktop accessories at 20 percent off for a limited time. To get this discount, enter the code REFRESH20 at checkout on the accessories found in Satechi's "Dark Refresh Collection."

This sale includes products like Qi2 wireless chargers, Bluetooth keyboards, USB-C hubs, Thunderbolt accessories, and more. Satechi provides free shipping on orders with a value that exceeds $20, so many of the products in this sale should automatically net you the free shipping bonus.

Additionally, Satechi announced a few products at CES earlier this month, and to mark the launch it's providing a 20 percent discount on these devices for early adopters. You can use the code CES2026 at checkout to get 20 percent off all five of Satechi's newest products.

Satechi's new CES 2026 products include two wireless keyboards, a wireless mouse, Thunderbolt 5 cable, and Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock with SSD Enclosure. All items in this sale are available to purchase and ship now, with the exception of the Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock, which is up for pre-order with an estimated shipping date of late March.

Finally, Satechi is hosting a "last chance" sale this week, with up to 30 percent off accessories with a limited supply remaining. In this sale you'll find discounts on MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pads, Thunderbolt docks, and more.



