Get the First Gen AirTag 4-Pack for Lowest-Ever Price of $56.99
Woot today has Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack for $56.99, down from $99.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Woot provides an estimated delivery date between April 29 and May 1 for the AirTag 4-Pack, and the sale is set to last for four more days. Deals on the first generation AirTag models have been rare since the launch of the AirTag 2, so this is a great time to snag an older model if you've been waiting for a sale.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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