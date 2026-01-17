Apple's M4 Mac Mini Hits $499 Low Price on Amazon
Amazon is discounting a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini this weekend, starting at $499.00 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $129 off in these sales, and this time around there is also a discount on the M4 Pro model.
In terms of the 16GB/256GB SSD model, this is a solid second-best price. You can also get the M4 Mac mini with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD for $689.00, down from $799.00, and the model with 24GB RAM/512GB SSD for $889.99, down from $999.00.
Apple last updated the Mac mini in late 2024, introducing a redesigned computer that's smaller than the previous generation and featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
