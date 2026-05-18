 First Gen AirTag 4-Pack Drops Below $50 for the First Time Ever - MacRumors
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First Gen AirTag 4-Pack Drops Below $50 for the First Time Ever

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Woot today has Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack for $45.59 with the code SAVETWENTY, down from $99.00. This code works on numerous products sitewide this week on Woot, taking 20 percent off for existing customers and 30 percent off for new customers. This means that if you've never purchased anything at Woot, you can get the AirTag 4-Pack for around $40 this week.

airtag blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, and the sale is set to last for four more days. Be sure to check out the rest of the products that you can use the SAVETWENTY code on, including monitors, video game accessories, smart home products, apparel, and much more.

$54 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack (1st Gen) for $45.59

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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