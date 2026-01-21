Apple Employees Using 'Enchanté' Internal AI Chatbot to Speed Up Work

Apple hasn't developed an AI chatbot for consumers, but it has been using them internally for some time now. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman detailed a Veritas chatbot to test the new version of Siri, and now Macworld has shared details on two other AI tools that Apple employees are allegedly using.



Enchanté is apparently a chatbot that rolled out to employees in November 2025, and it is an "internal ChatGPT-like assistant" that Apple workers can use for "ideas, development, proofreading, and even general knowledge answers."

The tool is said to look similar to the ChatGPT app for macOS, and it runs models approved by Apple. It is run locally or on private servers, and it incorporates Apple Foundation Models, Claude, and Gemini. Employees can upload documents, images, and files for analysis, and the app can access files stored on a Mac.

Apple encourages employees to use Enchanté as a test platform and for everyday work tasks, because it incorporates Apple internal documentation and guidelines.

The second AI tool that Apple developed is called Enterprise Assistant, and it is designed to be a knowledge hub for corporate employees. Macworld says that it has a database of Apple internal policies, so workers can ask questions about everything from company conduct guidelines to health insurance benefits.

It's no surprise that Apple is using AI tools internally, and there have been reports about Apple testing different AI features and platforms since 2023. In 2024, for example, Apple tested a ChatGPT-like generative AI tool that allows AppleCare employees to speed up technical support.

Apple hasn't rolled out consumer-facing chatbot features as of yet, but it has tested a Support Assistant in the Apple Support app. The Support Assistant uses natural language to provide users with help solving issues with Apple devices.

Later this year, Apple plans to introduce an overhauled version of ‌Siri‌ that's powered by Google Gemini, and it will also incorporate chatbot features.