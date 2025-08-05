Apple Launches Early Preview of ChatGPT-Like Support Assistant

We've been seeing signs of an upcoming chatbot-based support feature in the Apple Support app, and it turns out it's already in testing. Some iPhone users have access to an early preview of the feature.
In the Apple Support app, the Support Assistant early preview can be accessed by tapping on a dedicated "Chat" button that's been added to the navigation bar. Only a select number of iPhone users will see the chat option at this time.
Tapping on the Chat button launches the new Support Assistant. It opens with a splash screen that gives you insight into how to use it. The Support Assistant is able to answer questions about your Apple products and services, providing troubleshooting information, answering questions about device features, and more.
The chatbot will not answer questions that are not related to Apple support, so you can't ask it details about upcoming products.
If the AI can't solve your issue, there is an option to escalate a chat to one of Apple's support staff for additional help.
Apple warns that the Support Assistant is an experimental feature that "may make mistakes." The company recommends that users verify important information.
It is not clear how long the early preview will last, and Apple hasn't provided details on when the Support Assistant will launch for all users.
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.
Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer."
The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
Apple's highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model may have three key advantages over the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model, according to rumors.
Specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have…A larger 6.9-inch display (vs. 6.3-inch display on the iPhone 17 Pro)
Even longer battery life (an approximately 5% thicker design may allow for a 5,000 mAh or higher battery capacity)
A smaller Dynamic...
Update — August 2: Majin Bu now says that this battery is actually for the iPhone 17 Pro, instead of the iPhone 17 Air as they originally claimed. There will apparently be two variants, for models with and without a physical SIM card tray.
"Due to a miscommunication with my source, the information I reported yesterday is incorrect," said Majin Bu.
Original story follows.
A leaker...
Google today used Apple's Siri failure to lure customers to the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sharing an ad that calls out the delayed Apple Intelligence Siri functionality.
With the spot, Google is shaming Apple for the misstep, suggesting Apple users should purchase a Pixel 10 smartphone instead.If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon...
But it's been coming soon for...
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we focus on the latest rumors about the two standard iPhone models expected to arrive this fall: the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.
The iPhone 17 is expected to feature the A19 chip and a larger, 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels and ProMotion. Color options are likely to include...
Apple CEO Tim Cook remains bullish on the Vision Pro, despite reports of low sales since the mixed-reality headset launched nearly 18 months ago.
"I was thrilled with the release from the team on visionOS 26," said Cook, on Apple's earnings call on Thursday. "It includes many things in it, like Spatial Widgets to enable users to customize their digital space. The Personas took a huge...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.