Top Stories: CES 2026 Highlights, Apple Card Moving to Chase, and More

Other news in the Apple world this week included official word that the Apple Card will shift from Goldman Sachs to Chase, while iOS 26 appears to be showing extremely slow adoption rates amid the controversial Liquid Glass redesign, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



CES 2026 Hub: Highlights From the Show

The annual consumer electronics show CES was once again held this week in Las Vegas. AI and robots were some of the high-profile areas of focus this year, and even though Apple itself doesn't officially attend the show, we still saw a variety of more traditional products that are always popular with Apple fans.



One of the products shown at the show that appears to be more directly relevant to Apple came from Samsung, which briefly showed off its new crease-less foldable OLED display panel. The panel is rumored to be destined for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone expected to debut later this year.

Another item at CES that has proven popular is the Clicks Communicator, a new Android smartphone intended to be carried as a second phone for focus on communication rather than consumption, with Clicks calling it akin to a Kindle's relationship to the iPad.

Check out our CES 2026 news hub, and head over to our YouTube channel for our daily videos from the show floor.



Apple Card Will Move From Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan Chase

After over two years of rumors, the move is now official: Goldman Sachs is giving up the Apple Card business with JPMorgan Chase to become the new partner for Apple's credit card and savings account business.



The transition will take around two years to play out, and in the meantime Apple Card customers can continue using their cards as usual.



iOS 26 Shows Unusually Slow Adoption Months After Release

iOS 26 is showing unusually slow adoption among iPhone users months after release, according to third-party analytics.



Usage data published by StatCounter for January 2026 indicates that only around 15 to 16% of active iPhones worldwide are running any version of ‌iOS 26‌. Historical comparisons highlight how atypical this adoption curve appears. StatCounter data from January 2025 shows that roughly 63% of iPhones were running some version of iOS 18 about four months after its release. In January 2024, iOS 17 had reached approximately 54% adoption over a similar timeframe, while iOS 16 surpassed 60% adoption by January 2023.



Logitech Blames 'Inexcusable Mistake' After Certificate Expiry Breaks macOS Apps

Logitech users on macOS found themselves locked out of their mouse customizations this week after the company let a security certificate expire, breaking both its Logi Options+ and G HUB configuration apps.



Logitech devices like the MX Master series mice and MX Keys keyboards stopped working properly as a result of the oversight, with users unable to access their custom scrolling setup, button mappings, and gestures. It wasn't long before the Logitech subreddit was awash with frustrated reports as people discovered their configured peripherals had suddenly reverted to default settings.

Logitech quickly issued updates to address the issue, but they require a manual update as the problem left the auto-updating feature unusable since the apps were unable to open.



OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health With Apple Health Integration

OpenAI this week announced the launch of ChatGPT Health, a dedicated section of ChatGPT where users can ask health-related questions completely separated from their main ChatGPT experience.



For more personalized responses, users can connect various health data services such as Apple Health, Function, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, AllTrails, Instacart, and Peloton. Once connected to Apple Health, ChatGPT will be able to access your health and fitness data, including movement, sleep, and activity patterns.



Low-Price 12.9-Inch MacBook With A18 Pro Chip Reportedly Launching Early This Year

Apple plans to introduce a 12.9-inch MacBook in spring 2026, according to TrendForce. The Taiwanese research firm says this MacBook will be aimed at the entry-level to mid-range market, with "competitive pricing."



TrendForce did not share any further details about this MacBook, but the information that it shared lines up with several rumors about a more affordable MacBook, which is expected to be equipped with a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip. Apple is expected to release the laptop by March or April of this year.

For more on this budget MacBook, check out our recap of everything we've heard about it so far.



