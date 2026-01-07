Logitech Blames 'Inexcusable Mistake' After Certificate Expiry Breaks macOS Apps

Logitech users on macOS found themselves locked out of their mouse customizations yesterday after the company let a security certificate expire, breaking both its Logi Options+ and G HUB configuration apps.



Logitech devices like its MX Master series mice and MX Keys keyboards stopped working properly as a result of the oversight, with users unable to access their custom scrolling setup, button mappings, and gestures. It wasn't long before the Logitech subreddit was awash with frustrated reports as people discovered their configured peripherals had suddenly reverted to default settings.

The Developer ID certificate is the digital signature macOS uses to verify legitimate software. When Logitech allowed its certificate to lapse, the company's apps lost verified authenticity. As such, macOS refused to run them, in some cases leading to an endless boot loop.

Logitech has since released a patch for macOS 26 Tahoe, macOS 15 Sequoia, macOS 14 Sonoma, and macOS 13 Ventura that resolves the issue. However, users need to download and install it themselves, since the certificate expiry also prevented the apps' built-in updaters from working. Older macOS versions will get a fix "at a later time," said Logitech in a support page acknowledging the issue.

On a positive note, it seems user settings survived the blunder, with Logitech promising that profiles and customizations remain intact after manual patching is completed.

"We dropped the ball here. This is an inexcusable mistake," Logitech spokesperson ATXsantucci admitted on Reddit. "We're extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused."

(Thanks, Brad!)