Logitech Blames 'Inexcusable Mistake' After Certificate Expiry Breaks macOS Apps

by

Logitech users on macOS found themselves locked out of their mouse customizations yesterday after the company let a security certificate expire, breaking both its Logi Options+ and G HUB configuration apps.

Logitech MX Master 3S
Logitech devices like its MX Master series mice and MX Keys keyboards stopped working properly as a result of the oversight, with users unable to access their custom scrolling setup, button mappings, and gestures. It wasn't long before the Logitech subreddit was awash with frustrated reports as people discovered their configured peripherals had suddenly reverted to default settings.

The Developer ID certificate is the digital signature macOS uses to verify legitimate software. When Logitech allowed its certificate to lapse, the company's apps lost verified authenticity. As such, macOS refused to run them, in some cases leading to an endless boot loop.

Logitech has since released a patch for macOS 26 Tahoe, macOS 15 Sequoia, macOS 14 Sonoma, and macOS 13 Ventura that resolves the issue. However, users need to download and install it themselves, since the certificate expiry also prevented the apps' built-in updaters from working. Older macOS versions will get a fix "at a later time," said Logitech in a support page acknowledging the issue.

On a positive note, it seems user settings survived the blunder, with Logitech promising that profiles and customizations remain intact after manual patching is completed.

"We dropped the ball here. This is an inexcusable mistake," Logitech spokesperson ATXsantucci admitted on Reddit. "We're extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused."

(Thanks, Brad!)

Top Rated Comments

chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
44 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Oh I know how this kind of thing happens...someone who is responsible for this has it on their calendar, they leave the company, new replacement doesn't know anything about it, and it lapses.

I may have seen this play out many times throughout my IT/Software dev career....
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
43 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Mistakes happen, and good to see a positive response and apology.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aichon Avatar
Aichon
34 minutes ago at 05:42 am
I do software consulting, mostly around project rescues for failed/failing projects. This happens all the time. We actually track certificate expirations even after we’re done with our work, and will notify clients years later so that they can be sure to update them before they expire. But, nearly as often as not, they don’t and then we get a frantic call because the thing we built for them suddenly stopped working one day.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
31 minutes ago at 05:44 am
Nice to see a company actually own up to their mistake.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
northernmunky Avatar
northernmunky
33 minutes ago at 05:43 am

Oh I know how this kind of thing happens...someone who is responsible for this has it on their calendar, they leave the company, new replacement doesn't know anything about it, and it lapses.

I may have seen this play out many times throughout my IT/Software dev career....
This is exactly it. I've stopped allowing people to put this in their personal calendars, its shared team/department calendar only.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BGrifter Avatar
BGrifter
30 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Kind of refreshing to see a company make a mistake, take ownership of it and apologize.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments