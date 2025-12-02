Apple Health Integration Seemingly Coming to ChatGPT

by

OpenAI appears to be working on Apple Health integration for ChatGPT, although it is unclear when the functionality might be made available to the public.

ChatGPT Health Integration Dark Connector Feature
The latest version of the ChatGPT app for the iPhone contains a new image of the Apple Health icon hidden within the app's code. The image's file name suggests that it will be possible to connect the Apple Health app to ChatGPT, so that you can receive more personalized and useful answers based on your health and fitness data.

The image shows that ChatGPT would be able to tap into several Apple Health categories related to your activity, sleep, diet, breathing, and hearing.

While the ChatGPT app for the iPhone was updated on Monday, it is unclear when this functionality will go live, if ever. Should the plans move forward, Apple Health would be available in ChatGPT's settings, under Apps & Connectors.

ChatGPT can already connect to many other apps, including Box, Dropbox, GitHub, Google Drive, Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Notion, Slack, and others.

Top Rated Comments

xxFoxtail Avatar
xxFoxtail
16 minutes ago at 09:29 am
There was a time I experimented with using ChatGPT to help me with my diet and exercise goals as a health coach of sorts. I was exporting data from my calorie counter app and the Withings app since you can’t selectively export data from the Apple Health app. I got some good insights from it that I’m still using today. This integration would have been nice at the time, but I just don’t feel too comfortable feeding ChatGPT more of this data again.

Wasn’t there a rumored on device health coach coming at some point? I’d rather use that.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
15 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Yes let's give all our information to AI. No way this can possibly be used against us, right?

Oh look my health insurance premium went up again...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
14 minutes ago at 09:32 am
No.

I don't even want chatGPT to know my first name, let alone anything else.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tim Jobs the 2nd Avatar
Tim Jobs the 2nd
14 minutes ago at 09:31 am

Yes let's give all our information to AI. No way this can possibly be used against us, right?

Oh look my health insurance premium went up again...
So don't do it. It's totally optional to create the connection. You'd have to actively want it for it ever to be used.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
marktronics Avatar
marktronics
20 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Cool but uhhhh... no thanks!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jlc1978 Avatar
jlc1978
15 minutes ago at 09:31 am
The last thing I want is health guidance from ChatGPT, and not just I don't want to share my data with it, but also because it isn't reliable and doesn't see the whole picture, only the few bits of data shared. AI is not a licensed medical professional, and MDs I know complain how patients run their numbers through it and then come with the diagnosis, and then complain when the MD doesn't immediately prescribe something but tries to explain it isn't correct.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments