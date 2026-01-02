'Clicks Communicator' Unveiled — Will You Carry This With Your iPhone?

The company behind the BlackBerry-like Clicks Keyboard accessory for the iPhone today unveiled a new Android 16 smartphone called the Clicks Communicator.



The purpose-built device is designed to be used as a second phone alongside your iPhone, with the intended focus being communication over content consumption. It runs a custom Android launcher that offers a curated selection of messaging apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, Slack, and Gmail directly on the home screen.

"Communicator is to a smartphone what a Kindle is to an iPad," said Jeff Gadway, Chief Marketing Officer at Clicks Technology, in a press release. "It's a complementary product that stands on its own, optimized for a specific purpose. In the case of Clicks Communicator, that means communicating with confidence in a noisy world."



"The two-phone lifestyle is becoming more common," added Michael Fisher, co-founder of Clicks Technology and host of the tech-focused YouTube channel MrMobile. "Some people need a second phone for work, others want to be more intentional about how they use technology. At a time when everything is fighting for our attention, your phone should excel at helping you take action, not feeding distraction."

Like the Clicks Keyboard, the Clicks Communicator device itself has a physical keyboard. The device also features a so-called "Prompt Key" button on the side of the device that you can press and hold to dictate a text message.

The device is equipped with a USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 4,000 mAh battery, 256GB of built-in storage, a microSD slot for up to 2TB of additional storage, a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 24-megapixel front camera, and more. It has both a physical SIM card tray and eSIM support, with global support for 5G and LTE.



In the U.S., the Clicks Communicator will be available in the colors Smoke, Clover, and Onyx for an introductory price of $499. However, if you make a $199 deposit before February 27, you can lock in a discounted $399 price. Clicks Communicator is expected to begin shipping later this year, according to the press release. However, we strongly recommend exercising caution with pre-ordering a device like this prior to shipments beginning.

Clicks Communicator will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas next week.