'Clicks Communicator' Unveiled — Will You Carry This With Your iPhone?

The company behind the BlackBerry-like Clicks Keyboard accessory for the iPhone today unveiled a new Android 16 smartphone called the Clicks Communicator.

Clicks Communicator Feature
The purpose-built device is designed to be used as a second phone alongside your iPhone, with the intended focus being communication over content consumption. It runs a custom Android launcher that offers a curated selection of messaging apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, Slack, and Gmail directly on the home screen.

"Communicator is to a smartphone what a Kindle is to an iPad," said Jeff Gadway, Chief Marketing Officer at Clicks Technology, in a press release. "It's a complementary product that stands on its own, optimized for a specific purpose. In the case of Clicks Communicator, that means communicating with confidence in a noisy world."

Clicks Communicator 2
"The two-phone lifestyle is becoming more common," added Michael Fisher, co-founder of Clicks Technology and host of the tech-focused YouTube channel MrMobile. "Some people need a second phone for work, others want to be more intentional about how they use technology. At a time when everything is fighting for our attention, your phone should excel at helping you take action, not feeding distraction."

Like the Clicks Keyboard, the Clicks Communicator device itself has a physical keyboard. The device also features a so-called "Prompt Key" button on the side of the device that you can press and hold to dictate a text message.

The device is equipped with a USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 4,000 mAh battery, 256GB of built-in storage, a microSD slot for up to 2TB of additional storage, a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 24-megapixel front camera, and more. It has both a physical SIM card tray and eSIM support, with global support for 5G and LTE.

Clicks Communicator 3
In the U.S., the Clicks Communicator will be available in the colors Smoke, Clover, and Onyx for an introductory price of $499. However, if you make a $199 deposit before February 27, you can lock in a discounted $399 price. Clicks Communicator is expected to begin shipping later this year, according to the press release. However, we strongly recommend exercising caution with pre-ordering a device like this prior to shipments beginning.

Clicks Communicator will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas next week.

Top Rated Comments

Rafagon Avatar
Rafagon
33 minutes ago at 06:42 am
No, I will not be carrying this.

"The two-phone lifestyle is becoming more common?" Citation needed. Who does this nutjob think he is?

If someone legitimately needs two numbers, like a different number for work, I don't see why they wouldn't just get a second eSIM and run both lines off the same device. That's what I would do if that were my case.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Billy_Bob Avatar
Billy_Bob
36 minutes ago at 06:40 am
You want focus? Might as well carry an iPad mini and a flip phone instead.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
31 minutes ago at 06:44 am
It's not difficult to stop an iPhone from being a content consumption device; remove the content consumption apps..no need for another gadget. I don't have video streaming apps, social media, or games on my iPhone. Simple.

As for two devices, I already have that and don't want another. Work-provided phone and personal and never the two shall mix.


No, I will not be carrying this.

"The two-phone lifestyle is becoming more common?" Citation needed. Who does this nutjob think he is?

If someone legitimately needs two numbers, like a different number for work, I don't see why they wouldn't just get a second eSIM and run both lines off the same device. That's what I would do if that were my case.
I work in healthcare and a ton on my communication is under HIPAA. I don't want a single byte of said data on my personal phone, so two phones it is.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
26 minutes ago at 06:49 am

I like it. The tech world could use some more whimsy.

That said it hopefully isn't over ~65mm wide for one-handed use. Not holding my breath though.
Whimsey? What whimsey is there with this?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
25 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Easily the dumbest product I’ve seen since the Humane pin. Who is funding this company?!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
votdfak Avatar
votdfak
23 minutes ago at 06:53 am
No and F no.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
