iOS 26 Shows Unusually Slow Adoption Months After Release

iOS 26 is showing unusually slow adoption among iPhone users months after release, according to third-party analytics.

iOS 26 Glass Feature
Usage data published by StatCounter (via Cult of Mac) for January 2026 indicates that only around 15 to 16% of active iPhones worldwide are running any version of ‌iOS 26‌. The breakdown shows iOS 26.1 accounting for approximately 10.6% of devices, iOS 26.2 for about 4.6%, and the original iOS 26.0 release at roughly 1.1%. In contrast, more than 60% of iPhones tracked by StatCounter remain on iOS 18, with iOS 18.7 and iOS 18.6 alone representing a majority of active devices.

Historical comparisons highlight how atypical this adoption curve appears. StatCounter data from January 2025 shows that roughly 63% of iPhones were running some version of iOS 18 about four months after its release. In January 2024, iOS 17 had reached approximately 54% adoption over a similar timeframe, while iOS 16 surpassed 60% adoption by January 2023.

Based on those figures, ‌iOS 26‌ adoption appears to be running at less than one-quarter of the rate achieved by recent predecessors during the same post-release window. StatCounter derives its estimates from web traffic analytics, tracking operating system versions via page impressions across its global network of participating websites.

In the first week of January last year, 89.3% of MacRumors visitors used a version of iOS 18. This year, during the same time period, only 25.7% of MacRumors readers are running a version of ‌iOS 26‌. In the absence of official numbers from Apple, the true adoption rate remains unknown, but the data suggests a level of hesitation toward ‌iOS 26‌ that has not been seen in recent years.

Unlike many previous releases, ‌iOS 26‌ introduces Liquid Glass as a fundamental visual overhaul, replacing large portions of the traditional opaque interface with translucent layers, blurred backgrounds, and dynamic depth effects across system elements. Upon its announcement at WWDC last year, the redesign received mixed reviews, which could be a contributing factor to hesitation around upgrading.

Likewise, Apple now continues to support older operating systems with security updates, allowing users to remain on iOS 18 without immediate pressure to update or forfeit critical patches. This makes it much easier for users to remain on older software.

SoyMaxV Avatar
SoyMaxV
44 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
I wonder why...
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndyUnderscoreR Avatar
AndyUnderscoreR
38 minutes ago at 03:52 pm
If only I could switch back to 18.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rlittle89 Avatar
Rlittle89
37 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
I feel like iOS 26 is the worst overhaul Apple has released to date. Not sure who ran it through any kind of accessibility testing but liquid glass (Including the feature to tone it down a bit) completely falls short. I've had a lot of bugginess with the keyboard and I've done all I can to make it more usable. I've had nothing but iPhones since the 3Gs and I've never been closer to switching to a competitor like the latest Pixel or something. It's really unfortunate.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sputman99 Avatar
Sputman99
37 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
Could it be that its broken and awful
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
25 minutes ago at 04:05 pm
I've yet to find a normal person in my family (normal being non tech obsessed and who doesn't follow any of this) who likes any of the changes.

Over the holidays it was all very much a "meh .. why did they do this and that?" sort of vibe.

I sure did find a lot of folks who have given up on triaging the notification badges.

OMG. I was getting stressed out in CarPlay with my cousins phone having "173" in red on the Phone App and "735" in red on the Messages App.

It stopped syncing that correctly between her iPhone, MacBook and iPad and she gave up and it just keeps getting worse.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
27 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
Slow, buggy and visually harder to use.
No real benefits, marketed as basically a skin.
AI in Apple devices is worse than null and people knows it (everywhere you see that other phones can remove subjects from photos and do impressive AI edits, while IOS does a nightmarish job at it! And is barely marketed).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
