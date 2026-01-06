Foldable iPhone's Crease-Free Display Tech Spotted at CES 2026

CES 2026 has just provided a first glimpse of the folding display technology that Apple is expected to use in its upcoming foldable iPhone. At the event, Samsung Display briefly showcased its new crease-less foldable OLED panel beside a Galaxy Z Fold 7, and according to SamMobile, which saw the test booth before it was abruptly removed, the new panel "has no crease at all" in comparison.

The existing display used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 does an impressive job of reducing crease visibility, but crucially it can still be seen at certain viewing angles. In contrast, Samsung Display claims that the newer panel, destined for the Z Fold 8, offers "seamless text across the fold" whichever way you look at it – which is good news for Apple, given that Samsung is the company's main supplier of OLED technology.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in July that Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 8 will use the same laser-drilled metal display plate as the foldable iPhone, with the component to be supplied by South Korean company Fine M-Tec. The laser-drilled metal plate is responsible for dispersing the stress generated by bending, allowing for the "crease-free" screen. It's worth noting that the panel structure, lamination method, and material process used for the foldable iPhone is said to have been designed by Apple, so we should still expect differences compared to the Z Fold 8's display that was on show here.

The same goes for the dimensions of the display that Apple uses. Samsung's existing Galaxy Z Fold 7 display is 6.5 inches when closed, and 8 inches when open, with a 21:9 aspect ratio when folded and a 20:18 aspect ratio when open. In contrast, rumors suggest the ‌iPhone‌ Fold's display will measure in at 5.3 to 5.5 inches when closed, and 7.5 to 7.8 inches when open (rumors vary). That will make it squatter and wider than Samsung's taller, narrower design, giving it a 4:3 aspect ratio when open.

Samsung gave no reason for removing the test booth so early on at CES. Regardless, Apple's stricter crease-free requirements for its foldable iPhone appear to have raised the bar for both foldable devices. Whether those advances also translate into improved long-term durability should become clearer in the coming months. The Galaxy Z Fold is widely expected to launch this summer, while Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to enter mass production this year and launch later, around mid-September.

Top Rated Comments

elvisimprsntr Avatar
elvisimprsntr
1 hour ago at 03:15 am
I already have a hard time justifying $1000 for a new phone every 4-5 years. I can’t imagine what the Apple tax price will be for a foldable.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reywas Avatar
Reywas
36 minutes ago at 03:40 am

Yeah, it doesn't remotely appeal to me - I keep buying iPads and then NEVER use them. They get charged up a handful of times a year, and I update the apps and OS. For some reason, I thought I’d use the iPad mini and bought it - and I don't.

I guess this sort of device appeals more to Gen Z and maybe ironically, Boomers. They can have a bigger display and perhaps do everything they used their iPad for on one device. Gen Z seems hell-bent on consuming media on the biggest phone screen they can get hold of, so it'll suit them (still, everything they consume seems to be portrait, so I’m not sure how much use a large 4:3 screen is going to be to them).

I'm happy with my iPhone Pro, but I’d pick an iPhone Air over a fold any day.
I am a boomer, use my iPad Mini, and I don’t want this thing. I need a pocket-sized phone that’s not fragile, but can handle the apps I need. This is more Apple tech fairy dust.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
14 minutes ago at 04:01 am
For the life of me I will never understand the people that flood every single iPhone fold article to tell everyone how they hate it etc, or even claim that nobody else would want the fold because they don’t want it. They act like they’ll be forced to buy it or that Apple is going to kill the existing lineup.

If it doesn’t appeal to you, fine, move on. Apple makes different products to suit different people’s wants. Do you go into iMac and Mac mini articles to announce that you don’t like them because a MacBook better suits your needs? Do you complain when the ice cream parlour also stocks flavours that aren’t your favourite?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wonderings Avatar
wonderings
28 minutes ago at 03:48 am

I am a boomer, use my iPad Mini, and I don’t want this thing. I need a pocket-sized phone that’s not fragile, but can handle the apps I need. This is more Apple tech fairy dust.
A shame you are going to be forced to buy this then. I on the other hand would love to have one device that is my phone and is an iPad that still fits in my pocket.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
1 hour ago at 03:08 am
Can't wait for the foldable iPhone. Great progress has been made with these displays for sure..

More leaks there are the more I can't wait to buy it. Foldable iPhone will certainly be apple's focus on 2026
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
1 hour ago at 03:10 am
if the foldable iphone will use only iOS....it will fail..
we need iOS+ipadOS along side the apps that take advantage of the bigger different aspect ratio
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments