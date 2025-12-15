General Motors Announces Plans to Start Offering iPhone Car Keys

by

General Motors (GM) today announced it will be rolling out support for the Apple Wallet app's digital car key feature, but it did not provide a timeframe or mention any specific vehicle models that will be compatible. GM has four main vehicle brands in the United States and Canada, including Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick.

GM Car Key Mock Feature(Mockup)

During its WWDC 2025 keynote in June, Apple said that 13 additional vehicle brands would soon offer Apple Wallet car keys, and Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac were on the list. The feature allows users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. With the latest version of the feature, which utilizes Ultra Wideband technology, you can keep your iPhone in your pocket as you approach and drive the vehicle.

If your iPhone battery runs out, a Power Reserve feature ensures the Apple Wallet key can still be used for up to five hours after the device shuts off.

You can share an Apple Wallet car key with up to eight family and friends via AirDrop or any messaging app, such as the Messages app or WhatsApp.

Automakers that already offer Apple Wallet keys for select vehicles include Audi, BMW, MINI, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, RAM, Volvo, Polestar, and more, with others like Acura, Porsche, Rivian, and Toyota expected to follow.

GM also announced availability of a built-in Apple Music app in select 2025 and newer Chevrolet and Cadillac models, but it has not reversed course on its decision to stop offering CarPlay in its electric (and eventually gas) vehicles.

Top Rated Comments

gomichaelgo Avatar
gomichaelgo
35 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Weird flex to have CarKey but not CarPlay. I am highly suspicious of all car manufactures now and will need something showing a timeline of no fees being provided for features if I buy a new car moving forward.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mevans7 Avatar
mevans7
43 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
But not AirPlay...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hogswarts Avatar
Hogswarts
38 minutes ago at 01:23 pm

But not AirPlay...
Oops! Still no sale, GM.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
32 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
carkeys but no CarPlay ... I am a former owner of a Bolt which was a great car, and I will remain a former customer of GM.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
18 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Who cares at this point? By not offering CarPlay (way bigger of a deal than digital car keys), most in the core demographic of 18-35 will never buy a GM since 80% of them are on iOS. What an idiot move.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
btrach144 Avatar
btrach144
38 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
The same GM who filed for bankruptcy and caused their retired workers to lose their pension? That forced a dude whose wife had cancer to lose healthcare coverage and find a job that he’s now worked until 88.

GM shouldn’t be in business anymore, yet alone producing CarKeys. Booooo
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments