Toyota to Gain Apple Car Keys Support

Apple is preparing to bring support for its Car Keys feature to Toyota vehicles, evidence uncovered by MacRumors suggests.



Toyota introduced its own Digital Key feature as part of the available Remote Connect package several years ago, which allows drivers to use their smartphone as a key to access and drive the vehicle. Now, the company appears to be adding support for Apple ‌Car Keys‌, with the feature going live as of today on Apple's back end.

Introduced in 2022, ‌Car Keys‌ allows an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock a vehicle via the Wallet app. A digital version of a car key is stored in the Wallet, and unlocking can be completed by holding an Apple Watch or ‌‌iPhone‌‌ near a compatible vehicle's NFC reader.

Tapping on the door handle is enough to initiate an unlock, and while Face ID authentication is a security option, Apple offers an Express Mode that eliminates the need to authenticate for an even faster unlocking process.

It is unclear when Toyota will roll out support for ‌Car Keys‌ to its vehicles, and the company has not yet made any announcements related to the feature, but it is likely to be relatively soon since the feature is now live on Apple's back end.

At WWDC 2025, Apple confirmed that 13 vehicle brands would "soon" add support for digital car keys, including Audi, Acura, Porsche, GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Rivian, Smart, Lucid Motors, Tata Motors, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, and Voyah.

Vehicles from BMW, Genesis, Kia, Hyundai, Lotus, Mercedes, Volvo, and more already offer car keys support, with a list available on MacRumors.