GM Adds Apple Music App to Cadillac and Chevy Models Following CarPlay Phase-Out

GM is adding an Apple Music app to select 2025 and newer Cadillac and Chevrolet models, allowing Apple Music content to be accessed through the vehicle's infotainment system.



The ‌Apple Music‌ app will have all of the ‌Apple Music‌ features users have come to expect, such as access to curated playlists, live global radio, personalized recommendations, hands-free control with a voice assistant, and exclusive content. In supported Cadillac vehicles, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is available.

The native ‌Apple Music‌ app will integrate with the infotainment system, and GM says that ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will be able to start streaming the moment they enter the car.

Audio streaming is being provided as an OnStar Basics feature for all 2026 and newer vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada. Vehicle owners will be able to access ‌Apple Music‌ and other apps with no connectivity cost for eight years, but after that eight-year period, there will be a fee.



"We are bringing the Apple Music app to GM vehicles in a way that takes full advantage of our industry-leading audio capabilities," said Tim Twerdahl, GM's vice president of global product management. "It's the latest example of how we're expanding entertainment choices built directly into our vehicles."

Specific Cadillac vehicles that can access the ‌Apple Music‌ app include the 2025 and 2026 CT5, the 2025 Escalade IQ, and the 2026 Vistiq. Chevy vehicles with ‌Apple Music‌ include the 2025 and 2026 Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV, along with the 2026 Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe.

GM says that the ‌Apple Music‌ app will be rolling out to additional GM vehicles and brands in the future.

GM's ‌Apple Music‌ announcement comes after the company started phasing out support for CarPlay. 2024 and later electric vehicles from GM do not have CarPlay integration, with GM instead relying on its own infotainment system. In the future, GM plans to move all vehicles to its own platform.