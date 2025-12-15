GM Adds Apple Music App to Cadillac and Chevy Models Following CarPlay Phase-Out

by

GM is adding an Apple Music app to select 2025 and newer Cadillac and Chevrolet models, allowing Apple Music content to be accessed through the vehicle's infotainment system.

gm apple music
The ‌Apple Music‌ app will have all of the ‌Apple Music‌ features users have come to expect, such as access to curated playlists, live global radio, personalized recommendations, hands-free control with a voice assistant, and exclusive content. In supported Cadillac vehicles, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is available.

The native ‌Apple Music‌ app will integrate with the infotainment system, and GM says that ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will be able to start streaming the moment they enter the car.

Audio streaming is being provided as an OnStar Basics feature for all 2026 and newer vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada. Vehicle owners will be able to access ‌Apple Music‌ and other apps with no connectivity cost for eight years, but after that eight-year period, there will be a fee.

"We are bringing the Apple Music app to GM vehicles in a way that takes full advantage of our industry-leading audio capabilities," said Tim Twerdahl, GM's vice president of global product management. "It's the latest example of how we're expanding entertainment choices built directly into our vehicles."

Specific Cadillac vehicles that can access the ‌Apple Music‌ app include the 2025 and 2026 CT5, the 2025 Escalade IQ, and the 2026 Vistiq. Chevy vehicles with ‌Apple Music‌ include the 2025 and 2026 Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV, along with the 2026 Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe.

GM says that the ‌Apple Music‌ app will be rolling out to additional GM vehicles and brands in the future.

GM's ‌Apple Music‌ announcement comes after the company started phasing out support for CarPlay. 2024 and later electric vehicles from GM do not have CarPlay integration, with GM instead relying on its own infotainment system. In the future, GM plans to move all vehicles to its own platform.

Tags: Apple Music Guide, GM

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.4 and iOS 27 Features Revealed in New Leak

Friday December 12, 2025 10:56 am PST by
Macworld's Filipe Espósito today revealed a handful of features that Apple is allegedly planning for iOS 26.4, iOS 27, and even iOS 28. The report said the features are referenced within the code for a leaked internal build of iOS 26 that is not meant to be seen by the public. However, it appears that Espósito and/or his sources managed to gain access to it, providing us with a sneak peek...
Read Full Article88 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.2 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features on Your iPhone

Thursday December 11, 2025 8:49 am PST by
Apple seeded the second iOS 26.2 Release Candidate to developers earlier this week, meaning the update will be released to the general public very soon. Apple confirmed iOS 26.2 would be released in December, but it did not provide a specific date. We expect the update to be released by early next week. iOS 26.2 includes a handful of new features and changes on the iPhone, such as a new...
Read Full Article82 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.2 With Alarms for Reminders, Lock Screen Changes, Enhanced Safety Alerts and More

Friday December 12, 2025 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 26.2, the second major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.2 comes a little over a month after iOS 26.1 launched. ‌iOS 26‌.2 is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article111 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3

Thursday December 11, 2025 11:28 am PST by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the AirPods Pro 3 and the prior-generation AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Pro 3 firmware is 8B30, up from 8B25, while the AirPods Pro 2 firmware is 8B28, up from 8B21. There's no word on what's include in the updated firmware, but the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 are getting expanded support for Live Translation in the European Union in iOS...
Read Full Article68 comments
macOS Tahoe 26 Thumb

Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.2 With Edge Light

Friday December 12, 2025 10:08 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.2, the second major update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out in September. macOS Tahoe 26.2 comes five weeks after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.1. Mac users can download the macOS Tahoe update by using the Software Update section of System Settings. macOS Tahoe 26.2 includes Edge Light, a feature that illuminates your face with soft...
Read Full Article98 comments
AirTag 2 Mock Feature

Apple AirTag 2: Four New Features Found in iOS 26 Code

Thursday December 11, 2025 10:31 am PST by
The AirTag 2 will include a handful of new features that will improve tracking capabilities, according to a new report from Macworld. The site says that it was able to access an internal build of iOS 26, which includes references to multiple unreleased products. Here's what's supposedly coming: An improved pairing process, though no details were provided. AirTag pairing is already...
Read Full Article38 comments
ipados 26 1 slide over

Apple Releases iPadOS 26.2 With Multitasking Improvements

Friday December 12, 2025 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released iPadOS 26.2, the second major update to the iPadOS 26 operating system released in September. iPadOS 26.2 comes a month after iPadOS 26.1. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iPadOS 26.2 continues with the multitasking improvements that were added with iPadOS 26.1. You can now drag and...
Read Full Article20 comments
bug security vulnerability issue fix larry

Update Now: iOS 26.2 Fixes 20+ Security Vulnerabilities

Friday December 12, 2025 11:11 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, and macOS 26.2, all of which introduce new features, bug fixes, and security improvements. Apple says that the updates address over 20 vulnerabilities, including two bugs that are known to have been actively exploited. There are a pair of WebKit vulnerabilities that could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code or cause memory...
Read Full Article98 comments

Top Rated Comments

BabyBoii Avatar
BabyBoii
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am
GM is literally the dumbest company on earth. They can get away with the worst financial decisions because the government will just bail them out if they go under. That's why their cars have looked the same for the last 30 years.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
frenchcamp49er Avatar
frenchcamp49er
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am
CarPlay will be back within a year. I have a 2025 Toyota Camry and have zero problems using the cars system while in CarPlay, I can do everything that can be done, Toyota even tells my I have a current route planned in CarPlay if I ask Toyota to navigate. If Toyota can do it so can GM.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
9 minutes ago at 10:37 am

Go check out the family of patents GM has in the auto industry. Yea, sure the "dumbest company on earth!" ?
Keyboard warriors volume 20.
Maybe they have a lot of patents, I don't know nor do I care. The business decision re CarPlay was dumb imho, YMMV
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
6 minutes ago at 10:40 am

A business is based on a bit more than a feature a third party makes and a company deciding to integrate it or not. But for sure, on MacRumors I guess its Apple ride or die lol.
It was a "business" decision to remove CarPlay, not a technical one. Yes, one of many business decisions and a dumb one imho
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
frenchcamp49er Avatar
frenchcamp49er
11 minutes ago at 10:34 am

Go check out the family of patents GM has in the auto industry. Yea, sure the "dumbest company on earth!" ?
Keyboard warriors volume 20.
Not the point
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments