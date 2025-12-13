Top Stories: iOS 26.2 Released, 2026 iPhone Rumors, and More

After roughly six weeks of beta testing, iOS 26.2 and related updates have finally been released for all users, delivering a number of new features, changes, and bug fixes.



In other news this week, we saw fresh rumors about next year's iPhone models, Apple's chip guru Johny Srouji felt compelled to address reports that he might be joining the ongoing exodus of senior executives, and Apple Fitness+ is seeing its largest expansion since launch, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Top Stories

Apple Releases iOS 26.2 With Alarms for Reminders, Lock Screen Changes, Enhanced Safety Alerts and More

iOS 26.2 and friends are finally here, with Apple pushing out the releases to the public following their beta testing period.



We've recapped all of the notable changes that are here in iOS 26.2, so be sure to check out the list so you know what to look for first once you update!



iPhone Fold Expected to Claim 22% of Foldable Market, 34% of Revenue in First Year

Apple's first foldable iPhone is projected to capture a sizable portion of the overall foldable market next year, with the "iPhone Fold" estimated to pick up 22% of units and 34% of revenue.



The estimates come as one source claimed Samsung Display is slated to produce more display panels than expected for the device, suggesting strong anticipated demand, although Samsung has disputed the claim.



iPhone 18 Pro Leak Adds New Evidence for Under-Display Face ID

Apple is actively testing under-screen Face ID for next year's iPhone 18 Pro models using a special "spliced micro-transparent glass" window built into the display, claims a Chinese leaker. Apple is reportedly testing the special glass as a way to let the TrueDepth system's infrared sensors pass through the panel without distortion.



A number of rumors have indicated Apple is working on moving Face ID hardware under the screen to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, though they have been split on whether the technology will be ready in time for next year's iPhone models.



Apple's Chipmaking Chief Johny Srouji Responds to Report About Him Potentially Leaving

Last weekend, it was reported that Apple's chip chief Johny Srouji has been "seriously considering leaving" the company in the near future, which would be a significant blow to the company amidst the current wave of executive departures.



The chatter was enough to spur Srouji to send a memo to his team, reassuring them that he has no plans to leave "anytime soon."

Apple was reportedly trying to put together a package of increased compensation and responsibilities to ensure Srouji would stay on board, but it's unclear if that effort has convinced him to remain at Apple or if the initial rumors of his potential departure had been somewhat overblown in the first place.



Switching Between iPhone and Android Will Get Easier With New Apple and Google Collaboration

Apple and Google are teaming up to make it easier for users to switch between iPhone and Android smartphones. A new Android Canary build released this week simplifies data transfer between two smartphones, and Apple is going to implement the functionality in an upcoming iOS 26 beta.



Apple already has a Move to iOS app for transferring data from an Android device to an ‌iPhone‌, while Google has an Android Switch app that can migrate data from an ‌iPhone‌ to an Android smartphone. The new method will apparently replace the existing apps, offering a transfer function when setting up a new ‌iPhone‌ or Android device.



Apple Fitness+ Coming to 28 New Regions With Digital Voice Dubbing

Apple this week announced that Fitness+ is expanding to 28 new markets on December 15 in the service's largest international rollout since launch, accompanied by new language dubbing and a K-Pop music genre.



Apple Fitness+ will become available in Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and additional regions on December 15, with Japan scheduled to follow early next year. The expansion increases total availability to 49 countries.

Hundreds of sessions will initially be available with digitally generated voice dubbing in Spanish and German, with Japanese added when the service launches in Japan. New dubbed episodes will be released weekly across all supported regions.



