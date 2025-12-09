iPhone Fold Expected to Claim 22% of Foldable Market, 34% of Revenue in First Year

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to spur strong growth in worldwide foldable smartphone shipments in 2026, according to new estimates shared by IDC.



IDC believes the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will capture over 22 percent unit share and 34 percent of the foldables market value in its first year due to an expected $2,400 starting price point. Right now, the foldable market is dominated by Samsung and Google.



"The launch of Apple's first foldable iPhone will mark a turning point for the foldable segment," said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president of client devices at IDC. "This move is likely to boost category awareness and drive consumer interest. Apple tends to be a catalyst for mainstream adoption of new categories. Although foldables will continue to be a niche segment from a volume perspective, it will become a relevant value driver for most vendors offering foldables, as average selling prices will be 3 times higher than a standard smartphone."

The overall foldable smartphone market is expected to grow 30 percent in 2026 thanks to Apple joining the market, with some growth also expected from Samsung's Galaxy Z Trifold launching in January 2026.



Rumors suggest Apple's first foldable iPhone will debut in fall 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. The ‌iPhone‌ Fold is expected to feature book-like design that folds horizontally, opening out into a larger iPad mini-sized display.



The device will be around 5.5 inches in size when folded, but it will open up to around 7.8 inches. Apple has worked to eliminate the crease with a reinforced hinge, and it could be one of the first foldable devices with no visible crease.

Details on what to expect from Apple's foldable ‌iPhone‌ can be found in our iPhone Fold roundup.