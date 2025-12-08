Apple's Chipmaking Chief Johny Srouji Responds to Report About Him Potentially Leaving

Apple's chipmaking chief Johny Srouji has reportedly indicated that he plans to continue working for the company for the foreseeable future.



"I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don't plan on leaving anytime soon," said Srouji, in a memo obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Here is Srouji's full memo, as shared by Bloomberg:

I know you've been reading all kind of rumors and speculations about my future at Apple, and I feel that you need to hear from me directly. I am proud of the amazing Technologies we all build across Displays, Cameras, Sensors, Silicon, Batteries, and a very wide set of technologies, across all of Apple Products. Together we enable the best products in the world. I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don't plan on leaving anytime soon.

Last week, Gurman said that Srouji recently told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he was "seriously considering leaving in the near future." Srouji did not explicitly deny the report, but it appears that he has no plans to leave Apple for now.

Srouji informed colleagues that he would be interested in working for another company if he did leave Apple, rather than retiring, according to Gurman.

Srouji is Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies. He joined the company in 2008 to lead development of the iPhone 4's A4 chip, the first Apple-designed system-on-a-chip. He previously held senior positions at Intel and IBM.

Apple's chips have achieved many performance records, making Srouji one of the company's most important executives. For example, the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro models offers the world's fastest CPU in any smartphone, while Apple silicon chips in Macs continue to deliver industry-leading performance per watt.

Apple is facing turnover among its top ranks. Apple's operations chief Jeff Williams recently retired, and he will soon be followed by the company's AI research chief John Giannandrea, environmental chief Lisa Jackson, and general counsel Kate Adams. In addition, Apple's software design chief Alan Dye is joining Meta's Reality Labs later this month. Finally, Cook is reportedly planning to step down as CEO as early as next year.