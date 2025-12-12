Apple Releases iOS 26.2 With Alarms for Reminders, Lock Screen Changes, Enhanced Safety Alerts and More

Apple today released iOS 26.2, the second major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.2 comes a little over a month after iOS 26.1 launched. ‌iOS 26‌.2 is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation ‌‌iPhone‌‌ SE.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 26.2 adds an option to activate an alarm when a reminder is due, an option to change the opacity of the time on the Lock Screen, updated AirDrop functionality, and new features for the Podcasts app.

It also brings Live Translation for the AirPods to the EU, and adds support for alternative app stores and other voice assistants in Japan. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

Apple Music

- Favorite Songs playlist appears in Top Picks on the home tab

- Offline lyrics for downloaded songs so you can view them without an internet connection Podcasts

- Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate episodes

- Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you’re listening to directly from the player and transcript Games

- Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more

- In-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when someone new has taken the lead

- Improved support for connected controllers such as Backbone and Razer This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

- Additional Lock Screen time customization option lets you further adjust its appearance, giving the Liquid Glass material more or less opacity

- Enhanced Safety Alerts can inform you about imminent threats such as floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies, with rich information like a map of affected areas and links to additional safety guidance (available in the U.S.)

- Alarms for Reminders help you stay on top of urgent tasks, and provide snooze and Live Activity support if you’re not ready to check the reminder off

- AirDrop codes offer an additional layer of verification when using AirDrop with unknown contacts by providing a code on the receiver’s device that the sender must enter to complete the transfer

- Apple News Section links at the top of the Today feed offer easy navigation to popular topics like Sports, Politics, Business, and Food

- Multipack accessory pairing in the Home app lets you use the same setup code to easily enroll multiple accessories when sold together

- Flash for alerts in Accessibility Settings offers the additional option to have the device screen flash when you receive a notification

- Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the infinite canvas

- Fixes an issue where pre-release albums in the Apple Music library were not immediately playable at their release time

- Fixes an issue where a Privacy and Security setting may incorrectly be marked as managed by an enterprise organization.

