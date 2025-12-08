Switching Between iPhone and Android Will Get Easier With New Apple and Google Collaboration

Apple and Google are teaming up to make it easier for users to switch between iPhone and Android smartphones, according to 9to5Google. There is a new Android Canary build available today that simplifies data transfer between two smartphones, and Apple is going to implement the functionality in an upcoming iOS 26 beta.



Apple already has a Move to iOS app for transferring data from an Android device to an ‌iPhone‌, while Google has an Android Switch app that can migrate data from an ‌iPhone‌ to an Android smartphone. The new method will apparently replace the existing apps, offering a transfer function when setting up a new ‌iPhone‌ or Android device.

The collaboration will apparently add "more functionality" and support for transferring data types that are not available to transfer with the current tools.

Both Apple and Google are facing regulatory pressure around the world, with multiple countries scrutinizing practices that might keep customers locked into a platform. Making it simpler for users to transition from one platform to another will be beneficial to both companies.