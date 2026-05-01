 Apple Stops Selling Mac Mini With 256GB of Storage, Starting Price Rises to $799 - MacRumors
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Apple Stops Selling Mac Mini With 256GB of Storage, Starting Price Rises to $799

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Apple this week stopped offering a 256GB storage option for the Mac mini worldwide. As a result, the desktop computer now has a higher starting price.

mac mini blue
In the U.S., for example, the Mac mini now starts at $799 with the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, whereas it previously started at $599 with the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

While the 512GB configuration always started at $799, customers who want a new Mac mini for Apple for $599 no longer have such an option.

Mac mini models with the M4 Pro chip already had a minimum of 512GB of storage, so there are no pricing changes for those configurations.

The base Mac mini with 256GB of storage had already been unavailable to order since last week, but it has now been removed from Apple's configurator entirely. We have reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

On an earnings call this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that Mac mini and Mac Studio supply is constrained, and he said it may take "several months" for Apple to achieve supply-demand balance. He said both of these Macs are "amazing platforms for AI and agentic tools," resulting in higher-than-expected demand.

In March, Apple stopped offering the Mac Studio with 512GB of RAM.

These changes to Mac mini and Mac Studio configurations are occurring amid a global memory chip shortage, driven by companies building out AI server facilities. Cook said Apple is expecting "significantly higher memory costs" in the current quarter, and tight availability of RAM is likely forcing Apple to make tough business decisions.

Thanks, Spencer!

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Top Rated Comments

H
hieranonymous
23 minutes ago at 11:45 am
The fact that the entire supply chain has reoriented itself to prioritize server farms over consumers is some seriously dystopian late-stage capitalism ish. They’ve created a perfect circle-jerk where their biggest customers are hallucinating AIs rather than living breathing people.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
26 minutes ago at 11:42 am

The Tim Cook supporters will fallaciously say “inflation,” totally ignoring the fact that computer parts drop in price at a greater rate than inflation.
Have you been to 2026 yet? Computer prices go up now. Game consoles are more expensive now than when they launched 5 years ago. People are going back to DDR4 RAM because they can't get DDR5 anymore. Video cards are back to crypto scalper highs. Everything is more expensive and it has nothing to do with inflation.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
22 minutes ago at 11:46 am
At least they just removed the 256GB option. Those of us that are interested in a 512 or 1TB model shouldn’t worry because we were going to spend that money anyway…

Now Tim make that magic move and release soon the M5 Mac mini, starting at 512GB and $100 cheaper, like you did with the MacBook Air!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Agent007 Avatar
Agent007
29 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Make way for the Mac Neo desktop at $699 starting price in 4 adorable colors😆
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
34 minutes ago at 11:34 am
AI isn't really a bubble currently when people are buying hardware and still using it for useful tasks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
35 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Prices increase w/ less ram = Tim Apple getting it in before he hands over his driver's keys to a hardware guy.



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Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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