Apple Loses a Top Executive as Jeff Williams Officially Retires

by

Apple executive Jeff Williams has retired, after working at the company for more than 25 years.

Apple Event Jeff Williams
Apple removed Williams from its leadership page on Friday, which was his final day, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Williams joined Apple in 1998, and was promoted to Chief Operations Officer (COO) in 2015. He held the role until July of this year, when he was succeeded by Sabih Khan, who was previously Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations.

As part of a planned transition, Williams remained at Apple as Senior Vice President of Design, Watch, and Health until this Friday.

For a decade, Williams oversaw Apple's entire worldwide operations, as well as customer service and support. He also led Apple Watch engineering and health initiatives at the company, and he took over Apple's design team in 2023.

Williams was one of the top executives at Apple, so his departure is very notable. At one point, he was even considered a potential candidate for CEO.

Here is what Williams said about his retirement plans back in July:

I have a deep love for Apple. Working with all of the amazing people at this company has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I can't thank Tim enough for the opportunity, his inspirational leadership, and our friendship over the years. June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years and I think he's the most talented operations executive on the planet. I have tremendous confidence in Apple's future under his leadership in this role.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in July:

Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn't be what it is without him. He's helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple's health strategy; and led our world class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication. I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff's true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he's created and, while he'll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands.

We wish Williams all the best in retirement.

Top Rated Comments

Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
25 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Tim Cook next
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
26 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
Happy retirement, it's fun (trust me, been there for 1+ year ;))
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
19 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
having the design team report to Jeff never made sense to me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PixelPanics Avatar
PixelPanics
5 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Next up: goodbye Tim Apple, hello John Appleseed
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments