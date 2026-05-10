Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Available for Record Low Price This Weekend
Apple's new 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD is still available for an all-time low price this weekend on Amazon. It's available for $1,983.94, down from $2,199.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This beats the previous deal we tracked on this model by about $17, and as of writing it's only available in Space Black. Amazon provides a free delivery estimate by around May 12, with quicker delivery for Prime members.
You can also get up to $200 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro model right now on Amazon, with the 48GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting an all-time low price of $2,899.00, down from $3,099.00.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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