Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Available for Record Low Price This Weekend

Apple's new 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD is still available for an all-time low price this weekend on Amazon. It's available for $1,983.94, down from $2,199.00.

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This beats the previous deal we tracked on this model by about $17, and as of writing it's only available in Space Black. Amazon provides a free delivery estimate by around May 12, with quicker delivery for Prime members.

You can also get up to $200 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro model right now on Amazon, with the 48GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting an all-time low price of $2,899.00, down from $3,099.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.