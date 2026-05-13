 Meta Launches 'Instants' App for Sharing Disappearing Photos on Instagram - MacRumors
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Meta Launches 'Instants' App for Sharing Disappearing Photos on Instagram

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Meta today announced the launch of Instants, a new image sharing option on the Instagram social network. Instants are ephemeral photos that disappear from Instagram after they're viewed by a user's friends or after a 24-hour period.

meta instants
Reactions and replies to Instants images show up in DMs instead of on the post. Instants photos are only displayed for a short period, but they are saved to a user's archive for a year and can be reshared to Stories. Instants cannot be edited, with no option for filters, stickers, or modifications beyond captions. That sets them apart from Stories, which is already an Instagram feature.

Instants is an Instagram feature, but Meta has also developed a standalone Instants companion app "for quicker camera access." The standalone app is a direct competitor to Snapchat, the original ephemeral image social network. The new app can be used for sharing Instants, but on Instagram, users can also share Instants from a new camera option in the Direct Messages section of the app.

Instants can be viewed on Instagram by opening up DMs and tapping on the new Instants box in the bottom right corner of the inbox. Photos can be shared with friends set as close friends, or as mutuals, aka followers that an Instagram user follows back. Instants are not able to be screenshotted or screen recorded, providing privacy features not available with other Instagram image types.

Meta says that Instants are designed for casual, everyday photos. The standalone app is limited to select countries, as Meta says that it is an experiment. Images shared on the Instants app will show up for friends on Instagram, and images shared on Instagram will show up in the Instants app.

Instants on Instagram is available globally starting today, and the app is also available for download in countries where it is supported.

Tags: Instagram, Meta, Photos Guide

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