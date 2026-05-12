Google Previews Android 17 With 'Gemini Intelligence' a Month Before Apple's iOS 27 Reveal

Google today previewed Android 17, the next version of Android that it is bringing to smartphones and other devices. Android 17 includes multiple new AI features, and it comes about a month ahead of when Apple plans to unveil iOS 27 with new AI capabilities.



Google is now calling the AI features on Android "Gemini Intelligence," branding similar to Apple Intelligence. Google said it is transitioning Android from an operating system to an intelligence system, with proactive, on-device agentic AI.

Expanded Gemini integration - Gemini will be able to do more tasks autonomously, from booking classes to making purchases.

- Gemini will be able to do more tasks autonomously, from booking classes to making purchases. Visual context - Gemini will be able to draw context from what's on the screen, which is something that Apple is also bringing to iPhones soon. Google says Android users will be able to do things like bring up a long shopping list in the notes app, long press on the power button over the list, and have Gemini build a shopping cart with all of the items for delivery.

- Gemini will be able to draw context from what's on the screen, which is something that Apple is also bringing to iPhones soon. Google says Android users will be able to do things like bring up a long shopping list in the notes app, long press on the power button over the list, and have Gemini build a shopping cart with all of the items for delivery. Smarter web browsing - Gemini in Chrome will let users research, summarize, and compare content on the web. Chrome auto browse will also be able to do more tasks like reserving a parking spot or booking an appointment.

- Gemini in Chrome will let users research, summarize, and compare content on the web. Chrome auto browse will also be able to do more tasks like reserving a parking spot or booking an appointment. Autofill - Android can fill more text fields in apps with Gemini's Personal Intelligence that draws information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos.

- Android can fill more text fields in apps with Gemini's Personal Intelligence that draws information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos. Rambler - Rambler is an AI voice dictation feature that cuts out filler words like um, ah, and like. Rambler will take the important parts from voice dictation, and create a concise message. It works with multiple languages at once.

- Rambler is an AI voice dictation feature that cuts out filler words like um, ah, and like. Rambler will take the important parts from voice dictation, and create a concise message. It works with multiple languages at once. Create My Widget - Create My Widget lets Android users build custom widgets by describing what they want in natural language. Widgets can do things like provide the weather, offer recipes, count down to events, provide the time, display stock info, and more.

There are other changes coming to Android 17 too.

3D Emoji - Google is adopting Noto 3D, a new 3D emoji collection.

- Google is adopting Noto 3D, a new 3D emoji collection. Android Auto - Android Auto is getting expanded Gemini integration and a refreshed look with support for the Material 3 Expressive design. Google is adding customizable widgets, edge-to-edge Google Maps, and Immersive Navigation, which includes 3D views highlighting important navigation details. When parked, cars will support YouTube playback. Gemini Intelligence is coming to Android Auto cars, and it will be able to do things like respond to texts automatically or order food for pickup.

- Android Auto is getting expanded Gemini integration and a refreshed look with support for the Material 3 Expressive design. Google is adding customizable widgets, edge-to-edge Google Maps, and Immersive Navigation, which includes 3D views highlighting important navigation details. When parked, cars will support YouTube playback. Gemini Intelligence is coming to Android Auto cars, and it will be able to do things like respond to texts automatically or order food for pickup. Google built-in - Cars with Google built-in are getting the same features, plus access to meeting apps like Zoom. Gemini is also rolling out to cars with Google built-in, and it can answer questions specific to each vehicle that it's installed in.

- Cars with Google built-in are getting the same features, plus access to meeting apps like Zoom. Gemini is also rolling out to cars with Google built-in, and it can answer questions specific to each vehicle that it's installed in. Screen Reactions - Screen Reactions lets users film with the front and back cameras at the same time for social media reaction videos.

- Screen Reactions lets users film with the front and back cameras at the same time for social media reaction videos. Instagram integration - Google worked with Meta to improve the video and photo quality of content captured with Android devices and uploaded to Instagram. Google is also adding new tools to the Edits app, and improving Instagram on Android tablets.

- Google worked with Meta to improve the video and photo quality of content captured with Android devices and uploaded to Instagram. Google is also adding new tools to the Edits app, and improving Instagram on Android tablets. Pause Point - Users can set an app as distracting, and Pause Point will give a 10-second breather before an app opens. Users can do a short breathing exercise or set a timer to limit time in the app. There are also options for looking at favorite photos, or moving to an alternative app like an audiobook app. Pause Point requires users to restart a phone to turn it off, which makes it more difficult to ignore.

Google says Gemini Intelligence features will roll out in waves beginning with the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones this summer, and expanding to Android watch, car, glasses, and laptops later in the year.

Gemini in Chrome features will be available in late June, with other Android 17 features expected to get to a stable release stage in June.