Apple Continues to Prepare iOS 26.0.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Expected

Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions.



The account initially said iOS 26.0.1 would have a build number of 23A350, but they now expect the update to have a build number of 23A355. This suggests that the software update will include more bug fixes or changes than initially planned.

MacRumors has also seen evidence of iOS 26.0.1 in its visitor logs in recent days, as Apple's software engineers test the update internally.

iOS 26.0.1 will likely address a handful of software bugs and issues:

iOS 26.0.1 will likely be released in the next few days.

iOS 26.1 is already in beta testing, and that version should include the same bug fixes that come with iOS 26.0.1. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari.