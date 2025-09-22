Some iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Users Experiencing Intermittent Wi-Fi Issue

by

Apple's latest iPhone models launched on Friday, and some early adopters of the devices are experiencing intermittent Wi-Fi issues.

iPhone 17 Pro and Air N1 Feature
Affected customers say Wi-Fi connectivity periodically cuts out on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, with hundreds of comments about the issue posted across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community over the past four days. It is unclear how widespread the problem is.

Specifically, affected users said Wi-Fi briefly disconnects and then reconnects after they unlock the iPhone. And since Apple's CarPlay system in vehicles relies on a Wi-Fi connection, the issue can result in CarPlay disconnecting too.

Many users said the issue occurs while they are wearing an Apple Watch that is paired and unlocked, but it is unclear if that is always a contributing factor.

MacRumors has been unable to reproduce the problem, but it has reached out to Apple for comment on the matter. This story will be updated if Apple responds.

It is unclear if this is a hardware or software problem, but Apple is often able to fix these sorts of issues with a software update. iOS 26.0.1 is coming soon, but it is unclear if Apple will have identified and implemented a fix in time for that version.

All four of the new iPhone models are equipped with Apple's first-ever custom-designed N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity, whereas previous iPhone models rely on a Broadcom chip for wireless networking.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Apple touted the N1 chip's power efficiency.

"One of the things people may not realize is that your Wi-Fi access points actually contribute to your device's awareness of location, so you don't need to use GPS, which actually costs more from a power perspective," said Arun Mathias, Apple's vice president of wireless software technologies. "By being able to do this more seamlessly in the background, not needing to wake up the application processor as much, we can do that significantly more efficiently."

In its press releases for the new iPhones, Apple said the N1 chip also improves the performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

Unfortunately, though, it appears the N1 chip is not so reliable for Wi-Fi for some users right now.

Top Rated Comments

sergekills Avatar
sergekills
44 minutes ago at 08:46 am
Quality Control people left the campus along with the designers
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomekwsrod Avatar
tomekwsrod
43 minutes ago at 08:48 am
They are experiencing current state of Apple.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
46 minutes ago at 08:45 am
OK, I was wondering why my wireless carplay kept disconnecting and reconnecting all the time. I guess I have this issue. Hopefully a fix comes soon.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zakarhino Avatar
zakarhino
16 minutes ago at 09:15 am
I'm getting this. A reddit user went through the analytics logs for their iPhone and saw it's a firmware issue, the drivers for the new WiFi chip keep crashing or something. Another user filed a ticket with Apple and it's been moved to high priority -- Apple are aware. Will hopefully get addressed very soon.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
31 minutes ago at 09:00 am
That definitely explains my wireless CarPlay issue on my 17 Pro Max. It’s completely unusable as it disconnects and reconnects every ten seconds. I may be lucky to get three minutes, then it’ll rapidly disconnect and reconnect again. Absolutely crap. I tried it on wired and it’s flawless that way.

And this is on a native wireless CarPlay Pioneer head unit, and using an aftermarket adapter that converts wired CarPlay to wireless, Carplay2Air. Both devices do the same thing.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
27 minutes ago at 09:03 am
I regret upgrading tbh. The migration was messy with a couple of my authenticator apps locking me out, apple watch had to be rebooted 4-5 times before pairing, cellular activation took a while, and I lost all my saved bluetooth devices aside from airpods lol. Took me a good 4-5 hours to get up and running, most likely because the servers were slammed.

The 17 pro is also noticeably heavier and bulkier than my 15 pro, and you can see a thin aluminum border around the screen next to the silicone case border so the screen doesnt disappear into a slab of black glass anymore

Don't even get me started on the hot mess that is ios 26. Visual glitches, lag, and UI bugs everywhere

I should have just paid $79 for a new battery in my 15 pro, stuck to 18.7, and waited another year for the foldable.

The "it just works" advantage is slowly fading away at apple
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments