Apple Aware of Issue With Apple Intelligence on Some iPhone 17 Models, Fix Coming

There is a bug that seems to be preventing some iPhone 17 users from being able to download Apple Intelligence on their new devices, but it could be fixed in the near future.



A small number of users seem to be experiencing an issue that prevents ‌Apple Intelligence‌ from fully downloading, leaving ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, and more inaccessible.

According to two affected users, Apple's support staff is aware of the issue and is planning to address the bug. It is not clear if Apple can make a server-side adjustment or if an iOS update will be needed to fully resolve the problem.

Some users who have experienced issues with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ on the ‌iPhone 17‌ have been able to solve the problem, but others say several troubleshooting steps have not worked. Here are some of the successful fixes:

Turning off cellular and joining a Wi-Fi network.

Changing the iPhone's language and then changing it back.

Wiping the ‌iPhone‌ and reinstalling from an iCloud backup.

Turning Airplane mode on and off again.

Changing the region and resetting network settings.

Resetting all settings.

Apple is already working on iOS 26.0.1, and an iOS 26.1 beta has been seeded to developers and public beta testers.