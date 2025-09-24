iOS 26 Breaks Calendar Search for Some iPhone Users

by

iOS 26 breaks search functionality in the Calendar app for some iPhone users, according to comments from affected users across the Apple Support Community, Reddit, X, Facebook, and other online discussion platforms.

iOS 26 Broken Calendar Feature
The issue is affecting many iPhone models, ranging from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 17 Pro, and it has not been fixed in the first iOS 26.1 beta version.

Affected users attempt to search for an existing calendar event, but no results are found.

The problem does not impact all iPhone users, and certain search phrases may still yield results, so it appears to be a bit of a hit-or-miss situation.

The first complaints about the issue surfaced during iOS 26 beta testing, but the problem has gained more attention since the update was released last week.

Apple's support representatives have informed customers that the company is aware of the issue and will be implementing a fix in a future software update, so keep your iPhone up to date. It is unclear if the fix will arrive in iOS 26.0.1 or iOS 26.1.

Top Rated Comments

nt5672
nt5672
33 minutes ago at 08:58 am
If Apple cannot get simple search right, how in the world will they ever be able to get AI right?
Score: 2 Votes
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
28 minutes ago at 09:03 am

I had this issue in one of the early beta builds. Fixed it by turning calendar sync off, restarting the phone, and then turning the calendar back on.
Amazing how Apple land has turned into "stuff we used to tease Windows & Android about".
Score: 2 Votes
vouder17
vouder17
28 minutes ago at 09:03 am
I fixed it by turning icloud calendar on and off in settings.
Account > iCloud > saved to iCloud > iCloud calendar > toggle use on this iPhone on and off (keep on iPhone) and merge
Score: 2 Votes
WarmWinterHat
WarmWinterHat
15 minutes ago at 09:15 am

This is the second ios 26 bug. First the wifi disconnecting problem and now this.
Oh, there are a lot more than two.
Score: 2 Votes
bondjw07
bondjw07
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am
I'm having a similar issue, adding a new item in the calendar used to auto-populate details from previous calendar items of a similar name. For example if I type "dentist" it would give me an option to select a prior appointment with a similar name and it would fill in the address detail. This isn't happening at all anymore. Very annoying.
Score: 1 Votes
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
30 minutes ago at 09:00 am
Who needs their calendar to work right anyways?

What's important is that your phone now knows have a purple Apple case and can pour purple "tint" all over everything.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments