iOS 26 Breaks Calendar Search for Some iPhone Users

iOS 26 breaks search functionality in the Calendar app for some iPhone users, according to comments from affected users across the Apple Support Community, Reddit, X, Facebook, and other online discussion platforms.



The issue is affecting many iPhone models, ranging from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 17 Pro, and it has not been fixed in the first iOS 26.1 beta version.

Affected users attempt to search for an existing calendar event, but no results are found.

The problem does not impact all iPhone users, and certain search phrases may still yield results, so it appears to be a bit of a hit-or-miss situation.

The first complaints about the issue surfaced during iOS 26 beta testing, but the problem has gained more attention since the update was released last week.

Apple's support representatives have informed customers that the company is aware of the issue and will be implementing a fix in a future software update, so keep your iPhone up to date. It is unclear if the fix will arrive in iOS 26.0.1 or iOS 26.1.