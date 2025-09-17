Apple to Fix Camera Glitch Affecting iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro

by

Apple is planning to release a fix for an iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro camera bug that causes black boxes and white squiggles to appear in photos. CNN Underscored's Henry Casey discovered the issue in an iPhone Air review when snapping photos at a concert.

iphone air silver
He said that one out of every 10 images taken with the ‌iPhone Air‌ or the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ had "small blacked-out portions, including boxes and parts of white squiggles" that showed up from the LED board at the event.

iphone camera error henry casey cnnImage taken by CNN Underscored's Henry Casey

Apple told Casey that it's an issue that can occur in "very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera." Apple has a fix, and plans to release it in an upcoming software update.

Apple did not provide a timeline on when the software update might be released, but the new models are set to launch on Friday, September 19.

Top Rated Comments

zenmacx Avatar
zenmacx
46 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
It remains a curiosity how with all the resources this company has, that issues like this escape quality control.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orsev Avatar
orsev
42 minutes ago at 02:28 pm

It remains a curiosity how with all the resources this company has, that issues like this escape quality control.
Especially from a concert of all things; as much as I hate it, probably the thing you see most at any live event nowadays.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
relaxedpanda Avatar
relaxedpanda
41 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
If only the majority of Apple’s QA teams were not previous Apple Retail employees……………….
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BGrifter Avatar
BGrifter
26 minutes ago at 02:44 pm
oh sure, the Air and the Pro get squiggles and boxes while the base iPhone 17 is out in the cold.

Apple always trying to price ladder me up to the squigglier phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yukari Avatar
yukari
50 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Hope it gets fixed before the shipping date of 9/19
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
28 minutes ago at 02:42 pm
Glad I cancelled my iPhone 17 preorder.

Apple is just going to implement some AI code that replaces the box with the colour of surroundings. Basically photoshop the fly. Or they gonna downgrade the performance with a software update. Just like they did with ANC on the Airpods.

A friend just used a light into his new iPhone 17 Pro camera he got from the store he works this is how his photo looks like:

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments