Apple to Fix Camera Glitch Affecting iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro

Apple is planning to release a fix for an iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro camera bug that causes black boxes and white squiggles to appear in photos. CNN Underscored's Henry Casey discovered the issue in an iPhone Air review when snapping photos at a concert.



He said that one out of every 10 images taken with the ‌iPhone Air‌ or the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ had "small blacked-out portions, including boxes and parts of white squiggles" that showed up from the LED board at the event.

Apple told Casey that it's an issue that can occur in "very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera." Apple has a fix, and plans to release it in an upcoming software update.

Apple did not provide a timeline on when the software update might be released, but the new models are set to launch on Friday, September 19.