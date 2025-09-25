Five New Apple Stores Open This Month

Apple today opened a new store in the United Arab Emirates, at the Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

Apple Al Jimi MallApple Al Jimi Mall

Apple Al Jimi Mall is the company's fifth store opening this month around the world, alongside Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park in India, Apple Downtown Detroit in the United States, and the rebuilt Apple Ginza in Japan.

The store in Al Ain features an Apple Pickup station for customers to collect online orders, a Genius Bar with varied table and seating heights for accessibility, benches for Apple Vision Pro try-on demos, a baffle ceiling for improved acoustics, the Today at Apple program with free in-store creativity sessions, and more.

Apple has four other stores in the United Arab Emirates — two in Dubai, and two in Abu Dhabi. Next year, the company said it plans to open its first stores in Saudi Arabia, including at At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage site near Riyadh.

In India, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune each feature a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup area.

Apple Hebbal India media preview storefrontApple Hebbal

Both of the new stores in India are located inside shopping malls. Apple now operates four stores in the country, with the others located in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Apple Koregaon ParkApple Koregaon Park

Apple Downtown Detroit opened on the afternoon of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air launch day, at 1430 Woodward Avenue.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook, retail chief Deirdre O'Brien, and marketing chief Greg Joswiak all attended the grand opening in Detroit.

Apple Store Downtown DetroitApple Downtown Detroit

"We're investing in communities across the US, including the revitalization of Downtown Detroit," said Cook. "Absolutely electric opening in the Motor City this evening as we celebrate our newest store and incredible product launch."

Apple Ginza reopens this Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. local time, at its original corner in Tokyo's famous upscale shopping district.

Apple Ginza first opened in 2003, becoming Apple's first retail store outside of the United States. However, the location closed in 2022, due to plans for the Sayegusa Building to be demolished and rebuilt. That project is now complete, allowing for the store to reopen in its original home, with an updated design and amenities.

The new store features an updated design that spans four floors of the Sayegusa Building. It offers an Apple Pickup station for customers to collect online orders, a Genius Bar with varied table and seating heights for accessibility, a seating area for one-on-one Apple Vision Pro demos, free Today at Apple creativity sessions, and more.

New Apple GinzaThe new Apple Ginza

"This reopening is another incredible milestone on our journey here in Japan," said Cook, who met a life-sized Pikachu during his visit to the country this week.

All in all, it has been a busy September for Apple retail, after an even busier August. Apple is in the process of remodeling at least half a dozen other stores, too, so there should be plenty more openings to come later this year.

