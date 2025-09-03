Two Apple Stores Open in India This Week Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

Apple today previewed its fourth retail store in India, ahead of the location's grand opening on Thursday, September 4, at 1 p.m. local time.

Apple Koregaon ParkApple Koregaon Park

Apple Koregaon Park is the company's first store in Pune, and its second new location opening in India this week, after Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru.

Apple Koregaon Park looks similar to Apple Hebbal. Both stores feature a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup area for technical support and in-store pickup of online orders. This two-in-one counter has been rolling out at a handful of Apple's new and recently-renovated stores in the U.S., Canada, U.K., China, and elsewhere over the past year.

Overall, the interior of Apple Koregaon Park is quite familiar and unremarkable by now, as this general design debuted a few years ago. The store will be staffed by 68 team members from 11 Indian states, according to Apple. Customers can participate in free Today at Apple sessions, which are designed to inspire learning and creativity.

To celebrate the new stores in India, Apple shared a peacock-themed wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The wallpaper can be downloaded on the store's page for a limited time, or you can use the direct links provided in the previous sentence.

The store page also features an Apple Music playlist with Indian dance hits.

The two new stores in India are opening just ahead of Apple's annual iPhone event, on Tuesday, September 9. India should be a first-wave launch country for the iPhone 17 series, with the devices likely to be available in stores starting Friday, September 19.

As we previously reported, Apple is also planning to open a new store at the DLF Mall of India in Noida, but that location has yet to be officially announced.

India is an increasingly important market for Apple for both sales and manufacturing, with the company reportedly boosting iPhone production in the country, as part of its supply chain diversification efforts. In late July, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the majority of the iPhones sold in the U.S. last quarter were imported from India.

