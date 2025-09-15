'A New Story': Apple Store in Tokyo Returning to Original 2003 Location

More than three years after Apple Ginza moved to a temporary location, the store is set to return to its original home in Tokyo's famous shopping district.

Apple today announced its temporary store in Ginza 8-chōme will be permanently closing on Monday, September 22. At the same time, the company confirmed it will "soon" be opening a new store at its original location in Ginza 3-chōme, in the Sayegusa Building, which was demolished and rebuilt over the past few years.

Apple did not provide a date for the grand reopening, but the temporary store will remain open for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air launch day on Friday. A few years ago, Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien said the new store was slated to open in the second half of 2025, and it seems likely that the company will meet that target.

To celebrate the occasion, Apple has shared a special wallpaper featuring luxurious metallic ribbons woven into the shape of the Apple logo.

To download the wallpaper on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, visit the new store's page on your device of choice. It will be available for a limited time.

Opened in 2003, Apple's original store in Ginza was the company's first retail location outside of the United States. Initially, the five-floor store featured a 27-foot-long Genius Bar, an 84-seat theater, and even an internet cafe where visitors could send emails, or make video calls with Apple's iChat software and iSight camera.

More recently, Apple's temporary store in Ginza has occupied four floors of a newer, eco-friendly building outfitted with wood fins on its glass facade.

Temporary is temporary, though, and Apple's next chapter will unfold at its old corner in Ginza.

"A new story with you," says Apple.

